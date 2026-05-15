Las Vegas Dental Group Announces Retirement of Longtime Dentist Dr. Mark Aranbasich

Las Vegas Dental Group Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, DMD Dr. Mark Aranbasich DDS - Las Vegas Dental Group

After a celebrated career, Dr. Mark Aranbasich retires from Las Vegas Dental Group, transitioning patient care to Dr. Nicholas Maffeo and Dr. Steven Morris.

Dr. Aranbasich’s legacy of kindness and clinical excellence will remain a part of our practice's DNA as he transitions into this new chapter.” — Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, DMD Las Vegas Dental Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a celebrated career dedicated to oral health and patient care, Las Vegas Dentist Dr. Mark Aranbasich has announced his retirement from Las Vegas Dental Group.

Dr. Aranbasich’s journey came full circle when he joined the historic practice, located near the Las Vegas Strip. After graduating Magna cum Laude from the University of Utah and earning his dental degree from UCLA, he built a successful career in California before returning to Las Vegas to provide quality care to his fellow Nevadans.

"Dr. Mark," as many patients knew him, was recognized for his commitment to "the best dental treatment" and his ability to make new acquaintances feel like old friends. His retirement marks the conclusion of a significant era for the practice, which has operated in the same location for over half a century.

"We wish Mark the very best as he transitions into this new chapter," the team at Las Vegas Dental Group shared in a joint statement. "His legacy of kindness and clinical excellence will remain a part of our practice's DNA," said Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, DMD, owner of Las Vegas Dental Group.

Patients currently under the care of Dr. Aranbasich will be seamlessly transitioned to Dr. Nicholas Maffeo or Dr. Steven Morris to ensure continuity of their treatment plans. Las Vegas Dental Group continues to accept new patients and offers a full range of cosmetic and general dentistry services.

About Las Vegas Dental Group

Since 1973, Las Vegas Dental Group has been a trusted cornerstone of the Southern Nevada community. Located in the heart of the city at 2701 W. Charleston Blvd, the practice has spent over 50 years providing comprehensive general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. As a premier Las Vegas Dentist office, the group is known for combining advanced dental technology with a warm, family-oriented atmosphere. For generations, they have remained the Dentist Las Vegas residents rely on for honest, patient-centered care and beautiful, healthy smiles.

Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, DMD | Las Vegas Dental Group | Las Vegas Dentists

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