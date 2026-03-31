Delaware Releases Strategic Framework for Contaminants of Emerging Concern and First PFAS Implementation Plan

Delaware addresses a priority: DNREC and partnering agencies sample potable water for PFAS in the water supply /Delaware DNREC photo

Multi-Agency Plan Builds on Decade of PFAS Action, Commits Delaware to

Science-Based, Coordinated Protection of Public Health and the Environment

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the Division of Public Health within the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS-DPH) and, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) today announced the release of the 2026 Strategic Framework for Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CECs) and the 2026 PFAS Implementation Plan.

Together, these two documents establish a coordinated, science-based approach to identifying, assessing and reducing risks from a broad class of chemicals that threaten Delaware’s environment, drinking water, food supply and public health.

Guiding principles for both documents include meaningful stakeholder involvement, strategic prioritization of chemicals and actions based on risk and available resources and an adaptive management approach that allows the state to respond to new science and emerging threats.

Specifically:

The Strategic Framework establishes goals for contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), which are naturally occurring or human-made substances that become known to pose risks to people and wildlife. PFAS is an example of a CEC but can also include microplastics, pharmaceuticals and pesticides and other substances not yet known. Many CECs lack established regulatory standards, making strategic prioritization and interagency coordination essential to effective action. The new framework sets guiding principles, assigns agency roles, establishes performance indicators and commits the state to annual progress updates.

The PFAS Implementation Plan is the first plan released under the Strategic Framework for CECs. It establishes goals for reducing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the large family of synthetic chemicals found in non-stick coatings, firefighting foams, food packaging and many other products. Because they persist in the environment and the human body for long periods of time, PFAS are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals.” Delaware has worked to address PFAS contamination since 2016, and the Implementation Plan formalizes and expands on a decade of action.

Key milestones documented in the PFAS Implementation Plan include legislation in 2025 establishing public notification requirements for PFAS detections in public water systems and in 2023 reclaiming PFAS-containing firefighting foam; statewide sampling of source water for public water systems in 2022; watershed-focused surface water sampling in 2024; ongoing sampling of wastewater treatment media including spray and biosolids application fields; ongoing wild fish and game sampling.

Additionally, the state’s first continuing medical education course on PFAS exposure launched in September 2025, while a public awareness survey of PFAS knowledge was released in November 2025. In 2026, community outreach grants originated to help residents understand and reduce their exposure, with a pioneering free private well testing program expected to launch later this year. DNREC, through the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act (HSCA), regulates high-priority PFAS (including PFOA [perfluorooctanoic acid], PFOS [perfluorooctane sulfonate] and PFNA [perfluorononanoic acid]) to compel responsible parties to address releases to the environment.

Most PFAS-focused actions are funded from a trust created by the Delaware Department of Justice’s multi-million dollar legal settlement with DuPont, Chemours and Corteva in 2021.

The PFAS Implementation Plan outlines further actions across six strategy areas: (1) Protecting public health; (2) Assessing the sources and extent of PFAS contamination; (3) Eliminating sources and minimizing exposure; (4) Engaging the public and impacted communities; (5) Strengthening communications and outreach; and (6) Ensuring emergency preparedness. Each action in the plan identifies the responsible state agencies, a projected timeline and the rationale for prioritization.

The Strategic Framework for Contaminants of Emerging Concern and the PFAS Implementation Plan are available on the DNREC website at the de.gov/pfas webpage, along with other information on PFAS actions taken by the State. Delaware will publish annual updates on the progress of the PFAS Plan and other CEC-specific plans as they are developed.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts : Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

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