Ji Hae Lee to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ji Hae [Jenna] Lee, global fintech founder and visionary leader, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how innovation, resilience, and strategic leadership are reshaping access to global wealth technology.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Lee will explore how building a mobile investment platform serving over one million users and managing more than one billion dollars in assets required persistence, credibility, and strategic discipline. She breaks down how navigating a four-year regulatory investigation reshaped her leadership approach and strengthened her commitment to building a global financial ecosystem connecting Asian and U.S. capital markets.Viewers will walk away with insights on how storytelling builds investor trust, why global financial access creates new wealth opportunities, and how innovation and resilience can drive the future of technology-enabled investing.Jenna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jenna-lee

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