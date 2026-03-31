National AIDS Memorial Awards Scholarships to Emerging Health and Social Justice Activists

National AIDS Memorial logo Recipients of the Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship, a program of the National AIDS Memorial supporting emerging health and social justice activists

National AIDS Memorial announces 2025 scholarship recipients and opens applications for 2026–2027 supporting emerging health and social justice activists

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National AIDS Memorial proudly announces the 2025 recipients of its Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship , awarding $5,000 each to 25 outstanding student activists from 20 colleges and universities across the country. The organization has also reopened applications for the 2026–2027 academic year.Named in honor of AIDS educator and advocate Pedro Zamora, the scholarship is one of the nation’s leading programs supporting young HIV and social justice activists, recognizing young leaders who are advancing health equity, confronting HIV stigma, or building more just and inclusive communities. By addressing these areas, scholars understand that advancing social justice is essential to improving health outcomes and creating a more equitable world for all.At just 22 years old, Zamora captured the nation’s attention through his courageous advocacy while appearing on The Real World: San Francisco. He spoke openly about living with HIV, his sexual orientation, and the urgent need to confront fear and discrimination. His life was tragically cut short by an AIDS-related illness in 1994, but his impact continues to inspire new generations.Since its founding in 2009, the Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship has awarded $825,000 to 204 undergraduate students committed to activism, public service, and social justice.“Pedro Zamora showed the world that advocacy is about transforming personal truth into collective change. That lesson continues to shape my path as I work to challenge systemic oppression impacting marginalized communities,” says Jade Duffus, 2025 Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship recipient. Jade is currently a third-year undergraduate at George Washington University. “As an aspiring attorney, I am committed to using the law as a tool to confront injustice and expand access to equity. This scholarship not only honors Zamora’s legacy, it also strengthens my responsibility to carry that work forward with purpose.”This most recent class of awardees reflects a diverse range of identities and experiences: 48% identify as female, 32% male, 16% transgender, and 4% gender non-conforming. 36% identify as Asian, 16% Black or African American, 16% Hispanic or Latino, 8% White, 8% Middle Eastern, 4% American Indian or Indigenous, and 12% two or more races. 36% identify as Gay/Lesbian, 32% Heterosexual/Straight, 16% Bisexual/Pansexual, 4% Queer, and 12% prefer not to answer. 32% are the first in their family to attend college.“As Pedro Zamora’s legacy illuminates, our stories not only unite communities across state lines, but across generations; from the HIV/AIDS crisis to our current political moment, we should never expect to be done learning from and with each other,” says Jordan Ho, 2025 Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship recipient. Jordan is currently a third-year undergraduate at Lehigh University. “Language can be the difference between someone’s life lost and someone’s life saved. That is why, using my background in formal rhetoric, I have dedicated myself to advocacy work focused on the importance of political storytelling.”Bios for each awardee are available at http://aidsmemorial.org/scholarships This year’s awardees are addressing issues including HIV prevention and care, LGBTQ+ advocacy, mental health equity, racial justice, immigrant and undocumented community rights, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, gender-based violence, and human rights.“Pedro believed that visibility, education, and compassion could change the world, and he was right,” says John B. Cunningham, CEO of the National AIDS Memorial. “At a time when misinformation, stigma, and division still threaten public health and human dignity, these young leaders remind us what courageous advocacy looks like. They are not waiting for change; they are creating it. Through their scholarship, service, and lived experience, they are carrying Pedro’s legacy forward in powerful and deeply personal ways.”The scholarship program is made possible through major support from Gilead Sciences, Inc. and individual donors who believe in investing in the next generation of health and social justice leaders.“Pedro Zamora showed the world that a single voice can change culture and save lives,” says Jane Stafford, Executive Director, Gilead Sciences. “These scholars reflect that same courage and commitment to leadership. By investing in their education and development, we are helping make health equity a reality. Gilead Sciences is proud to support the next generation of advocates working to end HIV by confronting stigma and dismantling the systemic inequities that continue to drive the epidemic.”The 2026-2027 application period began March 1 and closes June 30. Awardees will be notified by August 31. Information and application details are available at https://www.aidsmemorial.org/pedro-zamora-scholarship About the National AIDS MemorialThe mission of the National AIDS Memorial is to share the story of the struggle against HIV/AIDS; to remember in perpetuity the lives lost; to offer healing and hope to survivors; and to inspire new generations of activists in the ongoing fight against stigma, denial, and hate. Through the National AIDS Memorial Grove, the AIDS Memorial Quilt, and community-driven programs across the country, the National AIDS Memorial ensures that the story of AIDS, and the lessons it carries, are never forgotten, and that its history continues to inform the pursuit of health justice, equity, and human dignity for all.Learn more at http://www.aidsmemorial.org

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