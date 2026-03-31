John "J.P." Buller Convicted of Multiple Sexual Felonies

March 27, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, a Juneau jury found John “J.P.” Buller, 40, of Yakutat guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, and Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree following a three-day trial.

Evidence at trial indicated that Buller had sexually assaulted one woman in Dec. 2023 in Yakutat. Buller and his children had been invited over to her home to make cookies, and the children heard the sounds of the assault when it occurred. Evidence at trial also indicated that Buller had attempted to sexually assault a second woman in March 2025 in Yakutat. A video was played at trial showing Buller holding the woman’s ankles and pulling at her pants while she repeatedly told him “no” and telling him to “please stop.”

Buller’s sentencing is set for July 31 in front of Superior Court Judge Amy Mead. Buller is in a presumptive sentencing range of 5 to 15 years for the count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, and 2 to 12 years for Sexual Assault in the Third Degree and Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

This case was investigated by the Yakutat Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary and Paralegal Marley Hettinger of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Legal Assistant Katie Green. CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.