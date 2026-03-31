Lisa Cintron CTN, FEFP, to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Cintron CTN, FEFP, founder of The Great American Deworming Project, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share her mission to challenge conventional assumptions about chronic illness and uncover hidden root causes of disease.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Cintron will explore how hidden parasitic infections may contribute to chronic conditions often labeled incurable, from neurological disorders to persistent health challenges.She breaks down how combining ancestral healing traditions with modern frequency-based technology can help identify root causes of illness that traditional testing may overlook.Viewers will walk away with insight into how questioning medical assumptions, exploring alternative diagnostic tools, and empowering families with accessible solutions can open new pathways for healing.“We're not suffering from incurable diseases—we're suffering from parasitic infections that nobody's tracking,” said Cintron.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-cintron

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