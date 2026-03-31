Lodi, NJ Personal Injury Firm Celebrates Partnership With Seton Hall Athletics

New Jersey personal injury attorney Peter N. Davis proudly celebrates a successful first season sponsoring Seton Hall Athletics, highlighting shared values.

The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates Celebrates a Successful 1st Season Partnering With Seton Hall Athletics & Looks Ahead to Continued Collaboration

Seton Hall Athletics represents excellence, determination, and heart. These are the qualities we fight for every day when advocating for our clients.” — Peter N. Davis, Esq.

LODI, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LODI, New Jersey — As the season comes to a close, The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC is proud to celebrate a successful first season partnering with Seton Hall Athletics. This collaboration underscores the firm’s longstanding commitment to supporting local institutions and investing in the next generation of leaders, both on and off the field. What began as an exciting collaboration has grown into a meaningful community relationship, and the firm looks forward to continuing its support of Seton Hall Athletics for many seasons to come.

Seton Hall University, home of the Pirates, has a rich athletic tradition rooted in discipline, teamwork, and resilience—the same core values that guide the legal team at The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates. Through this partnership, the firm aims to help amplify positive community engagement and expand outreach to New Jersey residents seeking trusted legal guidance after an accident.

“As a firm that has proudly served New Jersey for over 35 years, we value organizations that uplift and inspire our local communities,” said Founder Peter N. Davis. “Seton Hall Athletics represents excellence, determination, and heart. These are the qualities we fight for every day when advocating for our clients.”

The partnership includes collaborative marketing efforts, community-facing initiatives, and visibility across Seton Hall Athletics platforms. This engagement is part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to foster strong relationships with local institutions that align with its mission: protecting injured individuals and helping them regain their lives.

Fans and community members are encouraged to follow the firm on Instagram and across its social media platforms to explore a full season’s worth of content and stay connected for future collaborations.

“Supporting Seton Hall Athletics allows us to stand alongside a program that embodies New Jersey pride,” Davis added. “We’re excited to cheer on the Pirates while continuing our commitment to serving the people of this state with honesty, compassion, and unwavering dedication.”

The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates has represented over 18,000 injured clients since its founding in 1989. Known for fighting aggressively against insurance companies and providing 24/7 availability for accident victims, the firm brings decades of experience to New Jersey families in need. Whether through community partnerships, charitable efforts, or direct client support, the team strives to uphold its promise: “Injured in Jersey? Peter’s Got Your Back!”

For more information on the partnership, visit: https://peterdavislaw.com/seton-hall-athletics/. To learn more about Seton Hall Athletics, visit: https://shupirates.com/

About The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC

Attorney Peter N. Davis founded Peter N. Davis and Associates in 1989. Since then, Attorney Davis and our dedicated team have served countless injured individuals and their families in Lodi, New Jersey, and surrounding communities.

We have settled over $1 billion dollars since 1989, we have also helped thousands of clients navigate the difficult legal system to get the money they truly needed to recover from their accidents.

We are fierce advocates for those who have suffered injuries due to the carelessness of another person or entity, and we are proud to fight for justice and compensation for our clients.

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