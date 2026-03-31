InAmerica Leader Lilly Yu Delivers Keynote at United Nations CSW70 Parallel Event on Women’s Leadership

Lilly Yu of InAmerica International delivered a keynote at a UN event, highlighting women’s leadership, resilience, and the power of education.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilly Yu, Managing Partner of InAmerica International and Head of Chair at InAmerica Education Group (IEG), was invited to deliver a keynote address at Building Equitable Futures: Women’s Justice and Leadership, an official NGO CSW70 Parallel Event held during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).

Hosted at the Church Center for the United Nations, the event convened a distinguished group of women leaders, practitioners, and advocates. The gathering provided a space to share lived experiences, deepen conversations about gender equity, and explore practical strategies to expand women’s leadership across communities and industries. As part of the broader CSW70 initiative, the event underscored the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global future.

In her keynote address, Yu shared a deeply personal reflection on her journey as a young student. At the age of 21, she made the bold decision to pursue her education in the United States, despite initial resistance from her family. “At this age, my twenties are not meant to be safe,” she remarked. “They are meant to explore how far I can go.” That defining choice not only shaped her personal trajectory but also laid the foundation for her lifelong commitment to education and student empowerment.

Drawing from her own experiences, Yu spoke to the challenges many families, particularly within Asian communities, face when navigating the tension between stability and opportunity in educational decision-making. Motivated by these insights, she founded InAmerica from her college dorm room with a clear purpose: to help families approach the admissions process with greater clarity, confidence, and strategic direction.

Throughout her address, Yu emphasized the critical role of resilience and self-advocacy in leadership. “Courage is not the absence of fear,” she stated. “It is the decision to move forward anyway.” Her message resonated strongly with attendees, encouraging women to trust their voices, embrace uncertainty, and pursue ambitious paths. She also offered a thoughtful perspective for parents, noting, “Sometimes the greatest gift you can give your daughter is not protection—it is trust.”

Yu’s participation in CSW70 aligns with InAmerica’s broader mission to empower students and families through education while fostering independence, confidence, and global awareness. As the organization continues to expand its reach, it remains committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, particularly young women, by equipping them with the tools and guidance needed to navigate complex academic and professional landscapes.

As part of Women’s History Month, this recognition highlights both Yu’s personal leadership and InAmerica’s ongoing dedication to advancing educational access and opportunity. Her presence on a United Nations platform reflects the growing impact of education-driven initiatives in shaping more inclusive and equitable futures worldwide.

For more information about InAmerica International and its programs, please contact info@inamericaedu.com.

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