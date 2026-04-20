Lakeside Bookshop Opens at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis

Lakeside Bookshop is built around a simple mission: to serve as a community gathering place where readers of every age can discover great books, connect with others and feel at home. Lakeside Bookshop is an independent bookstore located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis. The store features works by local authors, artists and small businesses, reflecting the community-first ethos at the heart of Lakeside’s mission. Considered to be the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, The Meadows features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

New indie bookstore brings curated titles, monthly book clubs, author readings, and a full calendar of community events to area residents

Our mission is to be the heart of our community, a welcoming haven where stories, conversations, and creativity come together.” — Audra Strelo, Lakeside Bookshop Owner

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis , a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities, is pleased to announce the arrival of Lakeside Bookshop , an independent bookstore now open at Suite 108, 10 Meadows Circle Drive. The shop welcomes readers of all ages and adds a new dimension of community-centered retail and programming to The Meadows’ curated mix of local businesses and national retailers.Lakeside Bookshop was founded by Audrea Strelo and Maria Higby, two women who built careers immersed in the power of words and community. Audrea is a speech pathologist whose professional life has demonstrated firsthand how stories shape connection and curiosity. Maria brings operational expertise from the experiential entertainment sector, where she honed the art of creating spaces that invite people to linger and return. Together, they envisioned a bookshop that would be more than a retail destination – a genuine gathering place where toddlers discover picture books alongside lifelong readers hunting their next great find.“Our mission is to be the heart of our community, a welcoming haven where stories, conversations and creativity come together,” said Audrea Strelo, owner of Lakeside Bookshop. “From the moment we began planning this store, we knew The Meadows was the right home for us. The walkability, the mix of neighbors who love what they do, the families and book lovers already in this community all pointed here. We are so excited to share our shelves with Lake Saint Louis.”The Meadows, already home to more than 30 unique shops and restaurants, continues to strengthen its position as the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis. Lakeside Bookshop joins a roster of locally owned businesses and community-focused retailers that reflect the character of the surrounding neighborhoods. The shop is located next door to Olive Tree Marketplace.“We are thrilled to welcome Lakeside Bookshop to The Meadows,” said Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO of Cohen Equities. “Audrea and Maria have created exactly the kind of business our community loves; locally rooted, thoughtfully curated, and genuinely inviting. An independent bookstore is a wonderful complement to everything our tenants offer, and we look forward to watching Lakeside Bookshop become a beloved destination for families and readers across the St. Louis area.”Shoppers will find a hand-selected inventory spanning fiction, nonfiction, children’s titles, and gift books, with an emphasis on helping customers discover their next read or find something special for the people they love. The store features works by local authors, artists, and small businesses, reflecting the community-first ethos at the heart of Lakeside’s mission.Beyond the shelves, Lakeside Bookshop has quickly established itself as a destination for community programming. The shop hosts three recurring monthly clubs: the Lakeside Book Club, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month; the Lakeside Cookbook Club, which gathers on the second Wednesday to taste a selected recipe together; and the St. Charles Silent Book Club, a no-pressure drop-in reading night on the last Thursday of each month. In May, look for a Mother’s Day event in partnership with The Petal Bar to make pop-up floral bouquets, and an After Dark ‘spicy book’ readers event. The events calendar also features author readings, additional craft nights, and paint-and-sip events. Events routinely fill up, so it’s encouraged to register (free events) or purchase tickets early. A full schedule is available at lakesidebookshop.net/events.Lakeside Bookshop is located at Suite 108, 10 Meadows Circle Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367, next door to Olive Tree Marketplace. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit lakesidebookshop.net. For information on The Meadows, visit themeadowsatlsl.com.About Lakeside BookshopLakeside Bookshop is an independent bookstore located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. Founded by Audrea Strelo and Maria Higby, the shop is built around a simple mission: to serve as a community gathering place where readers of every age can discover great books, connect with others, and feel at home. Lakeside Bookshop carries a curated selection of fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and gifts. For more information, visit lakesidebookshop.net.About The Meadows at Lake Saint LouisThe Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities. The “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, the center features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Meadows frequently hosts events for the community, including the popular SummerFest free concert series held every Thursday, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers’ Market, and holiday events. To view a directory of businesses located at The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/shop

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