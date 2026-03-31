Project Sunshine Launches National Play-A-Thon Turning Summer Solstice into a Moment of Play for Kids with Medical Needs

Held throughout June, the campaign mobilizes Project Sunshine’s network of families, volunteers, supporters and partners to amplify the Power of Play

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Sunshine, an international nonprofit delivering the healing power of play to children with medical needs, today announced its 2026 Summer Solstice Campaign featuring the organization’s first-ever National Play-A-Thon. Held throughout June and culminating on the Summer Solstice, the campaign mobilizes Project Sunshine’s nationwide network of volunteers, hospital partners, corporate partners and community supporters to bring joy and connection to pediatric patients.This year's campaign marks a major expansion powered by new partnerships with Mattel, Chelsea Piers, and others to be announced in the weeks ahead. These partners will help elevate the Play-A-Thon nationally by hosting events, engaging their communities, and raising critical funds for Project Sunshine's pediatric programming.About the Play-A-ThonDr. Gerald M. Loughlin, former Chair of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and Project Sunshine Board Member, underscores that play supports mental health and helps children process stressful experiences. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that physicians "prescribe" play as part of standard pediatric care. "Play is fundamental to healthy childhood development," said Dr. Loughlin. "It supports children's emotional well-being, resilience, and social growth — especially when they are facing medical challenges. I encourage everyone to get out there and play — doctor's orders!"Project Sunshine is rallying individuals, families, gamers, and companies nationwide to sign up, form teams, and play in support of children and families receiving care. This year's Play-A-Thon introduces Play Prescriptions — a joyful twist where children and teens step into the role of Giggle Practitioners, prescribing toys, games, and activities to adults who may have forgotten how to have fun. These play remedies will be shared across social media, turning play-as-medicine into meaningful, shareable moments with purpose.PartnershipsMattel's Play It Forward programming will highlight the Play-A-Thon at its El Segundo, CA Flagship store with branded merchandise to promote the importance of play. "At Mattel, we believe play isn't just fun — it's essential," said Nancy Molenda, Vice President of Philanthropy and Global Corporate Events. "We're proud to partner with Project Sunshine to deliver joy, comfort, and connection to children facing medical challenges, and to bring the power of play to the longest day of the year."Chelsea Piers Foundation will co-host a Play-A-Thon at the Chelsea Piers Field House in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn on the afternoon of June 20, offering families and supporters hands-on opportunities to play while raising funds and awareness.Corporations interested in becoming a Play-A-Thon sponsor are encouraged to contact Jeremy Erber, Director of Corporate Sponsorship at jerber@projectsunshine.org.Individuals and organizations can support the Play-A-Thon in three key ways:1. Post your Play. Spread the word on why play is so important. Tag @projectsunshine and use the #playforprojectsunshine to raise awareness.2. Play and FUNdraise. Ask friends and family to support your PLAY. Register at : projectsunshine.org/summersolstice3. Rally Your People to Play. Invite your community to set up a game, class or tournament for the cause. Play is best when shared. Register at: projectsunshine.org/summersolsticeAbout Project SunshineFounded in 1998, Project Sunshine delivers the healing power of play to children with medical needs through a global network of trained volunteers, corporate partners, and hospital collaborators. With programs including Here to Play (in-person sessions), Kits for Play (activity kits), and TelePlay (live virtual play sessions), Project Sunshine reaches over 250,000 pediatric patients and families annually across 500 medical facilities worldwide. Learn more at ProjectSunshine.org.About Chelsea PiersChelsea Piers spans three multi-sport facilities and five luxury fitness clubs across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Connecticut. For over 30 years, we’ve been an iconic part of New York’s sports and fitness landscape — shaping generations of athletes, families, and teams. Across every location, our ethos is consistent: to share sport and play with the surrounding community. We bring together exceptional coaches, purpose-built spaces, and programming that support athletes and active individuals at every stage of life. Our offerings span youth sport classes, competitive leagues for kids and adults, and accessible recreational experiences — from courts and rinks to our outdoor driving range overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan. Learn more at chelseapiers.com.

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