Florida Highway Patrol and Local Law Enforcement Partners Team Up to Take on Spring Break

”The assistance provided by the Florida Highway Patrol to the Panama City and Bay County area is greatly appreciated, as it helps ensure the safety of drivers and roadways where our community and spring break visitors converge. The cooperation among agencies and their shared commitment to unified goals during Spring Break clearly makes a difference in delivering a coordinated and effective response,” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith. “This Spring Break deployment is a direct reflection of what disciplined strategy and unified law enforcement can accomplish,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones. “Working in close coordination with the Florida Highway Patrol and our regional partners, we executed a cohesive operational plan that drove a more than 20 percent reduction in arrests compared to last year. These results send a clear message: Miami Beach will continue to take decisive action to protect our residents, visitors, and the overall quality of life in our city.” Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence (DUI) and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March. This March, over 2,500 citations were issued statewide for driving under the influence. During March, the Florida Highway Patrol intensified its spring break enforcement efforts, resulting in the following actions: Panama City Beach 40 Troopers deployed

Nearly 2,000 moving citations

More than 1,300 warnings

7 DUI arrests Miami Beach 20 Troopers deployed

More than 150 moving citations

More than 200 warnings

4 DUI arrests Spring break enforcement remains active in Panama City Beach, where state and local agencies continue working together to maintain safety and order. The Florida Highway Patrol and its partners remain focused on protecting residents, supporting local communities, and ensuring that visitors can enjoy Florida’s beaches in a secure and responsible environment.