FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 31, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Judge Michael O. Twigg named county administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Allegany County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On March 30, 2026, Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judge Michael O. Twigg as administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Allegany County. Judge Twigg’s appointment as administrative judge begins today, in advance of the retirement of County and Circuit Administrative Judge Jeffrey S. Getty in June.

County administrative judges oversee the administration of the court, budget, and procurement functions and manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“Judge Twigg’s longstanding commitment to service and leadership in Allegany County will serve him well as county administrative judge,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “In this new role, he will continue advancing the Judiciary’s mission of providing fair, efficient, and effective justice for all. I also congratulate Judge Getty on his upcoming retirement and more than 30 years of exceptional service as a jurist.”

Judge Twigg was appointed as an associate judge by then-Governor Larry Hogan to the Circuit Court for Allegany County and was sworn in January 22, 2021. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Twigg served as State’s Attorney for Allegany County from December 2002 to January 2021, deputy state’s attorney in 2002, and as an assistant state’s attorney from 1997 to 2001.

“It is an extraordinary honor to be selected by Chief Justice Fader for the administrative judge role at the Circuit Court for Allegany County,” said Judge Michael Twigg. “I look forward to continuing to work with my judicial colleagues, court leadership, and court staff as we work together to ensure that individuals who visit our courts are ensured fair and efficient access to justice for their legal matters.”

Judge Twigg earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics from The Citadel in 1992. He attended Washington College of Law in Santiago, Chile, for a summer study program in 1994, and in 1996 earned a juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1996 and has been a member of the Allegany County Bar Association since 1997, and a member of the Maryland State Bar Association since 2014.

Judge Twigg has served as a member of the National District Attorneys Association since 2003 and served as a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association, the fraternal Order of Police, and Optimist International. He also served as a member of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association from 2003 to 2021, serving as secretary from 2007 to 2008, and on the Technology Committee from 2019 to 2021.

Judge Twigg served as an adjunct professor at Allegany College of Maryland in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2005, and at Frostburg State University from 2005 to 2008. Judge Twigg has served on the Board of Directors of the Humpty Dumpty Learning Center. He is also served as a mock trial instructor at his alma mater Flintstone High School, in Flintstone, Maryland, and Allegany High School, in Cumberland, Maryland. He is also a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Frostburg, Maryland.



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