License Presales start soon; new license office hours

Presales begin April 15 for N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries commercial and for-hire fishing licenses and permits for the new license year that starts on July 1.

New this year: All license sales offices will stop taking customers at 4 p.m. during the last two weeks of June and the first week of July. Additionally, throughout the season, service may be slower at all license offices during the 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. lunch period.

The Division encourages fishermen to schedule appointments in April and May, when license presales traffic is typically lighter. Only walk-in service will be available in June.

Please bring the following items required to renew licenses and/or permits:

Current/Valid Photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID are: State Issued Driver’s License State Issued Identification Card (issued by DMV) Military ID Passport Resident Alien Card (green card) Individuals applying for another license under the authority of Power of Attorney must submit a PHOTOCOPY of the Power of Attorney and a current/valid Photo ID

Current/Valid state vessel registration or U. S. Coast Guard Vessel Documentation.

If applying for a transfer of ownership and the U.S. Coast Guard Vessel documentation is pending, a notarized bill of sale will be accepted

If applying as a business the following documents will be required to renew:

A copy of the original business documents from the Secretary of State in which the business was created A copy of the Annual Report from the Secretary of State in which the business was created A copy of the Written Agreement Partnership A copy of the Assumed Name Statement from the Register of Deeds in the county in which the business was created



On July 1, 2025, Governor Josh Stein signed Senate Bill 391 into law, establishing a temporary moratorium on the expiration of Class C driver’s licenses in North Carolina. Under this legislation, Class C licenses (standard passenger vehicle licenses) expiring on or after July 1, 2025, remain valid for driving purposes within the state for up to two years beyond the printed expiration date.

This moratorium, in effect through Dec. 31, 2027, applies only to Class C licenses and to in-state driving privileges during the two-year grace period. Expired licenses will not be valid for identification purposes.

For more information, contact Division License and Statistics Program Manager Chearin Lewis at 252-515-5543 or Chearin.Lewis@deq.nc.gov.