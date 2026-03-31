Global Frozen Shrimp Market Led by Asia Pacific as Thai Union Expands Processing Capacity

Frozen Shrimp

Frozen Shrimp Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by a global shift toward high-protein diets and a massive expansion in aquaculture infrastructure, the Frozen Shrimp Market is entering a decade of unprecedented growth. According to the latest strategic outlook from Fact.MR, the market—valued at USD 18,742.6 million in 2025—is projected to reach a staggering USD 32,847.3 million by 2035.This 75.3% increase, moving at a 5.8% CAGR, is being propelled by more than just consumption; it is the result of a "Cold Chain Revolution." Advanced Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) and automated processing are transforming shrimp from a seasonal commodity into a year-round, standardized staple for both global retail giants and high-volume foodservice operators.Get Access Report Sample :Executive Summary: Market Vitality at a GlanceMetric2025 Value2035 ForecastMarket ValuationUSD 18,742.6 MillionUSD 32,847.3 MillionAbsolute Growth+USD 14,104.7 MillionLeading TypePeeled & Deveined (46.3%)Value-Added / Ready-to-CookPrimary ChannelRetail Distribution (58.7%)E-commerce & SubscriptionStrategic Drivers: The "Convenience Protein" EraThe market's 1.8X expansion is anchored in three critical pillars that are reshaping the seafood value chain:The "Peeled & Deveined" Dominance: Accounting for 3% of the market, this segment reflects the modern consumer's demand for zero-prep cooking. Processing facilities in Asia and Latin America are aggressively automating peeling lines to lower costs and meet the standardized specifications required by Western retail chains.IQF & Texture Preservation: Breakthroughs in Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology have solved the industry's historical hurdle: texture loss. Modern systems now allow frozen shrimp to maintain the "snap" and nutritional profile of fresh harvests, fueling a 7% share for retail distribution.Foodservice Inventory Logic: Restaurants are increasingly moving away from fresh inventory to manage costs. Frozen shrimp provides portion consistency and a stable supply chain, essential for menu standardization in global chain restaurants.Global Growth Centers: China and India Lead the SurgeWhile demand is global, the engine of growth is concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, where production and consumption are scaling simultaneously.Regional Highlights:China (8.4% CAGR): The world’s growth leader. Massive national aquaculture programs are transforming coastal regions into high-tech processing hubs to feed a ballooning domestic middle class.India (7.9% CAGR): Emerging as an "Export Superpower," India is investing heavily in HACCP-certified facilities to meet the stringent safety protocols of US and European import markets.USA (5.3% CAGR): Focus is shifting toward Premiumization. Demand is surging for organic-certified, traceable, and "clean label" frozen shrimp products in high-end grocery segments.Innovation & Sustainability: The Path to 2035The next decade will see value migrate from basic commodity farming to specification-driven production. Key trends include:Blockchain Traceability: To combat environmental concerns and labor issues, leading players like Thai Union and CP Foods are integrating blockchain to provide "pond-to-plate" origin verification.Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): New packaging technologies are extending the "freezer-life" while preventing freezer burn, a move that is crucial for the expanding E-commerce and Meal KitVertical Integration: Large seafood conglomerates are acquiring shrimp farms and cold-chain logistics providers to ensure a consistent, biosecure raw material supply.Competitive Landscape: Leading the Value ChainThe market is characterized by a mix of vertically integrated Asian giants and specialized Western distributors:Market Leaders: Thai Union Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), and Sea Value Group.Specialized Processors: Apex Frozen Foods, Devi Seafoods, and High Liner Foods.Distribution Titans: Sysco Corporation, US Foods, and Performance Food Group.Browse Full Report –To View Related Report:Frozen Food Market https://www.factmr.com/report/frozen-food-market Frozen Meat Market https://www.factmr.com/report/frozen-meat-market Frozen French Fries Market https://www.factmr.com/report/frozen-french-fries-market Frozen Egg Market https://www.factmr.com/report/frozen-egg-market

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