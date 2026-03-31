Inc. Names PlexusDx to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

PlexusDx ranked No. 31 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, achieving 336% revenue growth through its connected precision health platform.

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list had a median growth rate of 89 percent.

Being ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast reflects what happens when an amazing team and smart investors build precision health as a system, not a series of transactions” — Jay Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO of PlexusDx

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that PlexusDx has been ranked No. 31 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Known for its at-home genetic methylation test and connected precision health platform , PlexusDx achieved approximately 336% revenue growth over the two-year measurement period and will appear on Inc.com in the Health Services category.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“Being ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast reflects what happens when an amazing team and smart investors build precision health as a system, not a series of transactions,” said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. “Everything at PlexusDx is designed to connect — your genetic insights, your blood biomarker data, your personalized recommendations, and your access to registered dietitians and genetics experts. When those pieces work together inside the PlexusDx Results Portal, our customers gain something rare in health and wellness: a complete, personalized picture of how their unique biology works. In 2026, we are extending that platform into longevity science and peptide-related protocols — the next step in helping our customers take a truly data-driven approach to healthy aging.”Between 2022 and 2024, these 182 private companies had a median growth rate of 89 percent; by 2024, they had also added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn’t just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.PlexusDx is a Georgia-based precision health platform — and a 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast honoree — that combines at-home genetic testing, at-home blood testing, personalized supplement recommendations, and expert support inside a connected digital experience. Through the secure PlexusDx Results Portal, customers receive personalized diet, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations, access to personalized meal plans with more than 10,000 recipes, and consultations with registered dietitians as well as genomics pharmacist support led by a Doctor of Pharmacy and genetics expert. With more than 50,000 tests processed, PlexusDx offers its DNA and blood biomarker tests through PlexusDx.com and major retail channels, boasting a 4.6-star Amazon seller rating and selection as a Target Plus™ Partner.More About Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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