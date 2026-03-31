Diversified Trust Announces President and CEO Successions

Pictured (left to right): Samuel “Sam” Graham, Brook Lester, Michael Gragnani, and T. “Lee” Gibson of Diversified Trust, as the firm announces planned leadership successions.

Firm announces planned CEO and president transitions, underscoring continuity, growth, and long-term leadership succession.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Trust , an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm with over $14 billion in client assets, today announced two major leadership transitions. Effective January 1, 2027, Michael Gragnani , the firm’s current managing principal for the Atlanta office, will succeed Samuel “Sam” Graham as CEO, and Brook Lester , current managing principal for the Memphis office and the firm’s chief wealth strategist, will succeed T. "Lee" Gibson as president.“Michael and Brook are excellent, well-qualified leaders who have been a big part of our success in recent years,” said Gibson. “Each has already taken on significant responsibility, and they’re both directly involved in shaping key strategies and growth. This transition positions us very well for continued momentum and energy for the future.”Over its 32-year history, the firm has only had one other CEO transition — 15 years ago when Graham succeeded the firm’s founding CEO, who served in that role for 17 years and is still with the firm today. Likewise, both Graham and Gibson will remain actively involved in client service, and both continuing as members of the board, with Sam serving as chairman.“I’m truly humbled at the opportunity to step into the CEO role at Diversified Trust,” says Gragnani. “Sam and his founding group of peers built an incredible culture of service, and I’m excited to work alongside Brook and our amazing colleagues to help steward our next generation of success.”For four decades, the firm’s focus has remained on clients’ experiences and long-term successes. As such, the wealth management firm was built to mirror the multi-generational nature of the families it serves. Leadership evolution ensures continuity — not disruption — in how the team shows up for stakeholders and each other."I’m excited to be part of this next generation of leadership, alongside so many talented colleagues,” says Lester. “We have a strong foundation in place, built through the leadership of Sam and Lee, and I’m proud to help carry that forward."For Diversified Trust, the plan has always been to create a sustainable multi-generational firm that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of clients for generations to come.“Successful, enduring companies are never about a single person or two,” said Graham. “They are about a talented team and a strong, great culture. We are fortunate to have both, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see what the firm has become today.”To learn more about Diversified Trust, its leadership team and wealth management services, visit www.diversifiedtrust.com About Diversified TrustDiversified Trust is an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm based in the Southeast with over $14 billion worth of client assets under management. Founded in 1994, the firm has offices in Atlanta, Charleston, Greensboro, Memphis and Nashville. Clients include individuals, multi-generational families and institutions. www.diversifiedtrust.com

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