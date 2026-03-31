Arizona Residents Claim up to $3062 for 2025 Write Off Donations for Purpose-Driven School Tuition Organizations
Arizona taxpayers can claim a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for 2025 by donating to a School Tuition Organization before April 15 and filing Form 323.
Unlike traditional charitable deductions, this program allows taxpayers to redirect what they already owe in Arizona state income taxes to provide scholarships for qualifying students.
How the Arizona Individual Tax Credit Works
Arizona residents can claim the following 2025 tax credit limits:
$1,535 for single filers
$3,062 for married filing jointly
Donations can be made up until April 15, 2026, and still be applied to 2025 Arizona state taxes.
To claim the credit:
Make a contribution to a certified School Tuition Organization like Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.
Receive a receipt for your donation
File Arizona Form 323 with your state tax return
Why This Matters Now
Arizona’s STO program is one of the most effective ways for taxpayers to maximize their financial impact without increasing out-of-pocket spending. Every dollar contributed directly offsets state tax liability—meaning taxpayers can owe less (or receive more back) while funding scholarships.
A Focus on Low-Income and Foster-Care Students
Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. stands apart as the only Arizona School Tuition Organization that exclusively serves qualifying low-income and foster-care K–12 students.
Eligibility is based on strict income guidelines tied to 185% of the Federal Poverty Level, ensuring scholarships reach families with the highest financial need.
Simple, Immediate Impact
100% of your donation goes toward reducing your Arizona tax liability
Scholarships support access to over 400 eligible private schools statewide
Credits can be carried forward for up to five years if unused
How to Participate
Arizona taxpayers can make their contribution today by visiting:
👉 https://lowincomebasedscholarships.com/individual_payment.php
About Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.
Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. is an Arizona-certified School Tuition Organization dedicated exclusively to serving low-income and foster-care students. The organization provides need-based scholarships that expand educational access and opportunity across the state.
Carly Bodmer
Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.
+1 347-742-4840
email us here
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