LGBTQIA+ Consumers Leading the Way with Social Commerce, Horowitz Study Finds

A group of LGBTQIA+ consumers and allies using social media Top social media apps/services used regularly

Social media usage levels are comparable among the total market, but LGBTQIA+ adults show distinct platform and engagement patterns.

It is critical for marketers to recognize that while the LGBTQIA+ community is a relatively smaller segment of the total market, they are leading-edge consumers and cultural trendsetters.” — Adriana Waterston

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horowitz Research’s 2025 State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: FOCUS LGBTQIA+ study finds that while social media usage among LGBTQIA+ adults is similar to the total market, there are marked differences in terms of the platforms that are being used and the kind of social media engagement LGBTQIA+ consumers are involved in.

Like the total market, the vast majority (93%) of LGBTQIA+ adults use social media at least weekly, according to the study. But while usage of YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram are similar among LGBTQIA+ and total market consumers, usage of many other platforms is substantially higher among LGBTQIA+ consumers, as illustrated in the chart.

Specifically, LGBTQIA+ consumers are 30% more likely than the total market to use TikTok (60% compared to 46%), 1.5 times more likely to use Snapchat and X, and about twice as likely to use Discord. They are also more likely to use Reddit, Telegram, Twitch, Truth, and Tumblr.

Social commerce is on the rise among consumers overall, and given higher engagement with many social media platforms, LGBQIA+ consumers are even more likely to interact with brands in the social media ecosystem than the total market.

The Horowitz study finds that LGBTQIA+ consumers outpace the total market when it comes to clicking on brand ads in social media (30% have done so in the past month compared to 23% among consumers overall), ordering a product through a social media post (21% vs. 13%), and specifically purchasing something through TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. In fact, about half (54%) of LGBTQIA+ say one of the most valuable aspects of social media is the ability to follow creators that help them learn about new brands/products, compared to 44% among the total market.

“It is critical for marketers to recognize that while the LGBTQIA+ community is a relatively smaller segment of the total market, they are leading-edge consumers and cultural trendsetters, especially at the intersection between retail and social media," said Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research. "Moreover, given that more than 1 in 5 Gen Zers identify as LGBTQIA+, understanding how to resonate with this segment will become increasingly important to brands who want to remain relevant in the social commerce environment.”

ABOUT THE STUDY

The full State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: FOCUS LGBTQIA+ 2025 study integrates data from Horowitz’s core syndicated studies to highlight similarities and distinctions in LGBTQIA+ consumer behaviors and attitudes compared to the general market. This report covers everything from subscriptions to viewing behaviors to opportunities for advertising and takes the pulse of the LGBTQIA+ community on key social and political issues. The sample sizes for each survey range from 210-230 LGBTQIA+ adults 18+ in the U.S., depending on the study. Data have been weighted to Census.

CONTACT

For more information about the State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: FOCUS LGBTQIA+ 2025 report, visit: https://www.horowitzresearch.com/syndicated-research/focus-lgbtqia/. To purchase the report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please email Adriana Waterston at adrianaw@horowitzresearch.com or call her at 914-325-4516.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C RESEARCH

Horowitz Research is a leading provider of consumer market research specializing in consumers and their relationships to media, content, and technology with a particular expertise in cultural insights among America’s Black, Latinx, Asian, international, LGBTQIA+, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha audiences. The company offers a full suite of à la carte syndicated reports as well as custom quantitative and qualitative consumer research for companies ranging from small start-ups to the Fortune 500. In 2023, Horowitz Research was acquired by M/A/R/C Research, a Texas-based research and insights firm.

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