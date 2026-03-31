RCP Foundation Launches Professional Development for Engineers and Filipino Talent Initiative

Led by Rudy Quiambao, the 501(c)3 expands engineering scholarships for international students through strategic U.S. partnerships.

LITTLE NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCP Foundation, guided by the vision and leadership of Founding Co-Trustee Rodolfo (Rudy) Quiambao, today announced the launch of an inaugural strategic partnership initiative aimed at strengthening professional development for engineers, expanding engineering scholarships for international students, and building educational pathways for Filipino talent seeking career opportunities in the United States.

This initiative invites like-minded not-for-profit organizations, NGOs, educational institutions, professional associations, and philanthropic partners in both the Philippines and the United States to join RCP Foundation in building a powerful, sustainable ecosystem that fuels engineering excellence, innovation, and professional advancement for generations to come.

Although modest in size relative to larger global foundations, RCP Foundation, a tax-exempt IRS 501(c)3 organization, holds a unique and compelling position: an extraordinary international social network, decades of unselfish charitable giving, and a proven track record of maintaining an exceptionally low level of administrative expenses relative to its gifts. This rare combination enables the Foundation to channel a maximum percentage of its resources directly toward life-changing initiatives. Rudy Quiambao, an award-winning professional engineer whose own career in the United States began with opportunities that transformed his life, remains deeply committed to creating those same opportunities for Filipino engineering students who will become tomorrow’s engineering leaders.

The new initiative focuses on cultivating high-impact collaborations designed to elevate Filipino engineering students and early-career engineers by helping them build the academic credentials, technical skills, professional relationships, and industry experience required to thrive in the competitive American engineering landscape. Through coordinated partnerships and co-ventures, RCP Foundation aims to support programs that include engineering scholarships for international students, mentorship networks, advanced training opportunities, U.S.-based internships, innovation labs, and research exchanges. The program is designed to support a wide range of disciplines, including Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering, providing structured access to American engineering firms and professional associations.

The Foundation’s Co-Trustees, Rudy and Connie Quiambao, envision a future in which Filipino engineers enrich the United States through their technical excellence, creativity, cultural contributions, and leadership in fields that drive national competitiveness, technological innovation, workforce productivity, and economic prosperity. By empowering these young professionals, the Foundation seeks to strengthen both nations while building bridges of opportunity that endure for decades.

What makes RCP Foundation especially distinctive is its unparalleled ability to leverage the goodwill, trust, and far-reaching relationships cultivated by its founding trustees over many years. The Foundation’s network includes respected leaders in engineering, business, government, academia, and international philanthropy. These connections, established by Rudy and Connie Quiambao over their many years of service, offer aspiring engineers and partner organizations a level of access, mentorship, and professional integration that is exceedingly rare among small foundations.

With this new partnership initiative, RCP Foundation is seeking organizational collaborators that bring financial strength, management expertise, and a shared commitment to developing world-class engineering talent. The Foundation offers its partners deep subject-matter knowledge, exceptional cross-border access, and a unified mission dedicated to expanding opportunity and strengthening the future of engineering in the United States.

According to Rudy Quiambao, “My life was shaped by the opportunities I found in the United States, and I believe strongly that the next generation of Filipino engineers deserves the same chance to succeed. Through strategic partnerships with organizations that share our values and our vision, RCP Foundation can help build pathways that empower young people, strengthen the engineering profession, and contribute meaningfully to the technological and economic future of the United States.”

Organizations that share this vision and wish to explore collaboration with RCP Foundation are encouraged to reach out either through the Foundation’s new website at https://www.rcpfoundation.org or by contacting the Foundation directly via email at rcquiambao@rcpfoundation.org.

About RCP Foundation

RCP Foundation is a 501(c)3 philanthropic organization established by Rodolfo (Rudy) and Connie Quiambao. The Foundation is dedicated to advancing professional development for engineers and expanding engineering scholarships for international students, with a specific focus on empowering Filipino talent through strategic U.S. partnerships.

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