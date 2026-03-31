Niqo Robotics hits path to profitability expands Physical AI weeding platform across US crops and markets

Niqo Robotics - Weeder

Niqo Robotics hits profitability in year 1—an industry first. Expanding into the PNW and Europe with a new robot soon!

Niqo proves Physical AI is a real business, not a cash burn. Our path to profitability comes from delivering day-one ROI. No subscriptions or hidden costs—just a machine that pays for itself.” — Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO of Niqo Robotics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niqo Robotics Charts Path to Profitability as Physical AI Weeding Platform Expands into New Crops, Markets, and New Generation of ProductsWith its core weeding business approaching self-sustainability, the agricultural robotics company announces expansion into new crops and new geographies, alongside a next-generation weeding robot arriving later this yearNiqo Robotics, the Physical AI company building intelligent weeding robots for the world’s farms, today announced that its core business is on track for profitability in its first full commercial year, a milestone no agricultural robotics company has publicly achieved. The company simultaneously unveiled plans to expand its AI weeding platform into new crops, new U.S. markets, and an entirely new product form factor, signaling the next phase of growth for the rapidly scaling enterprise.A First for Agricultural Robotics: Path to ProfitabilityIn an industry where leading players have collectively raised hundreds of millions of dollars without announcing a clear timeline to profitability, Niqo Robotics is charting a different course. The company’s RoboWeeder, an AI-powered precision weeding system that uses proprietary computer vision to identify and eliminate weeds at millimeter accuracy, has achieved strong commercial traction since its market entry, with the core business now approaching self-sustainability.The company’s capital-efficient model is built on a farmer-first philosophy: a one-time purchase with zero recurring fees, 24/7 service, and locally stocked parts. This approach has resonated with growers across California’s Salinas Valley and Arizona’s Yuma region, Niqo’s established markets.“We built Niqo to prove that Physical AI can be a real business, not just impressive technology that burns cash indefinitely,” said Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO of Niqo Robotics. “Our path to profitability is not about cutting corners. It is the result of building a product that delivers real ROI to growers from day one. No subscriptions, no hidden costs, just a machine that pays for itself.”Expanding Beyond Lettuce: New Crops, New Markets, New Form FactorsWith its core lettuce weeding operations commercially proven, Niqo is now expanding its Physical AI platform across multiple new frontiers.New Crops: Niqo’s AI weeding technology is expanding rapidly into specialty crops like onions, tomatoes, broccoli, kale, melons, and turf grass. The company will now have 15+ crops as a part of its crop algorithm library.New Markets: Beyond its established operations in California, Arizona and Georgia, Niqo is entering the Pacific Northwest region targeting the specialty crop market. It also targets expansion into Europe and the Australian specialty crop market in the upcoming year.New Product line: Niqo announced that a next-generation precision weeding robot is in development for the U.S. market, expected in the second half of 2026. This new product will complement the company’s existing RoboWeeder and dramatically expand the range of crops and field configurations the platform can serve.Physical AI: From Single Product to Intelligent Farming PlatformAt the core of Niqo’s expansion is Niqo Sense, a proprietary AI camera system that can be integrated into multiple form factors and retrofitted onto existing farm equipment. Niqo’s platform combines the power of AI on the edge along with a dual tank twin nozzle architecture system to perform weeding, thinning, and beneficial spraying in a single pass. This eliminates the need for multiple machines and multiple field operations.The system operates entirely on the edge, processing thousands of plant-level decisions per second in real-time, with zero cloud dependency, delivering over 99% accuracy even in weedy, challenging field conditions. This Physical AI approach, where intelligent software meets purpose-built hardware deployed in the real world, positions Niqo at the forefront of a category attracting significant investor attention globally.Live at World Agri-Tech Innovation SummitNiqo Robotics will be at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco this March. Founder and CEO Jaisimha Rao will be available for meetings with investors, growers, and media. To schedule a meeting or demo, contact the team at the details below.# # #About Niqo Robotics:Niqo Robotics is a Physical AI company building intelligent agricultural robots for sustainable farming worldwide. Founded by Jaisimha Rao, a Carnegie Mellon-trained engineer and former BlackRock professional, Niqo develops AI-powered weeding, thinning, and precision spraying systems that help growers reduce costs, cut chemical usage, and overcome

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