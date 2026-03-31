Woodrow Wilson House Announces Her Royal Highness Princess Marie as Honoree of Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace

Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace Her Royal Highness Princess Marie of Denmark

Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace explores the intersection of diplomacy, fashion, and global leadership in advancing peace and cultural understanding.

In honoring Her Royal Highness Princess Marie of Denmark, we celebrate a global leader who understands that compassion, and dialogue are essential instruments of peace.” — Elizabeth Karcher, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The President Woodrow Wilson House, a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, proudly announces that Her Royal Highness Princess Marie of Denmark will serve as the 2026 Honoree of Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace. She will be celebrated at the exhibition’s third annual Opening Reception on Monday, April 27, 2026, at the museum on Washington’s Embassy Row.Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace explores the intersection of diplomacy, fashion, and global leadership in advancing peace and cultural understanding. Through the language of dress, the exhibition highlights how cultural expression serves as a powerful instrument of dialogue among nations. Her Royal Highness is recognized for her distinguished commitment to humanitarian causes and her fight against food waste, her steadfast advocacy for education and health initiatives, and her dedication to international cooperation through her patronage of the Danish UNESCO National Commission, where she serves as Patron. Her leadership reflects the spirit of global engagement and cultural diplomacy that defines this initiative.“Fashion has long served as a language of diplomacy,” said Elizabeth Karcher, Executive Director of the President Woodrow Wilson House. “In honoring Her Royal Highness Princess Marie of Denmark, we celebrate a global leader who understands that cultural expression, compassion, and dialogue are essential instruments of peace.”This year’s honoree will receive the iconic Esther Pin, created in collaboration with renowned jewelry designer Ann Hand, who will be in attendance for the presentation. The pin, established in memory of Ambassador Esther Coopersmith, symbolizes leadership, diplomacy, and an enduring commitment to cultural exchange.Her Royal Highness will also loan a green sequined evening gown by designer Jenny Packham, worn at the State Banquet held in Copenhagen in December 2024 during the State Visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Denmark. The gown stands as a visual reminder of the ceremonial role fashion plays on the diplomatic stage.Only in Washington, D.C., amid the living narratives of leadership and diplomacy, can one fully appreciate how fashion fosters peace, inspires dialogue, and cultivates understanding across cultures.About the ExhibitionThe 2026 exhibition will feature representations from more than 50 countries, showcasing attire ranging from traditional cultural dress to contemporary haute couture by leading international designers. Embassies, designers, and cultural representatives collaborate to present garments that reflect heritage, national identity, and modern interpretation. Guests attending the Opening Reception will experience the curated exhibition throughout the historic house before proceeding to the rear garden for an elegant reception featuring a light buffet and beverages catered by Susan Gage. Music will be provided by the Foggy Bottom Whomp Stompers. Valet parking will be available. Attire for the evening is diplomatic, cultural, or traditional formal wear.Event InformationOpening ReceptionMonday, April 27, 20266:00 PM – 9:00 PMThe President Woodrow Wilson House2340 S Street, NWWashington, D.C. 20008Tickets: $300 and upPublic Exhibition DatesApril 30 – May 10, 2026Tickets: $20Proceeds support the President Woodrow Wilson House and ensure the continuation of this international exhibition.Why the Wilson HouseEdith Bolling Wilson was the first First Lady to travel internationally during a presidential term, recognizing the importance of appearance and epresentation on the global stage. Her understanding of dress as an instrument of diplomacy provides a historic foundation for Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace. Just as she once welcomed leaders and distinguished guests to this historic home, the museum now invites the global community to gather in this setting to celebrate dialogue and cultural exchange.About the President Woodrow Wilson HouseThe President Woodrow Wilson House is a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum preserves President Wilson’s Washington residence while examining his complex legacy and promoting thoughtful dialogue about leadership, democracy, and history. The House is open to the public for guided tours, public programs, and special events.

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