1508 Announces Rebrand and Expansion into Culture-Led Marketing and Brand Activations
1508, formerly 1508 Concierge, rebrands to lead cultural marketing, influencer campaigns and high impact brand activations
With a reputation for creating high-impact campaigns that resonate culturally, 1508 has collaborated with major brands including Flannels, Fireaway Pizza and Luc Belaire just to name a few. The agency has also worked with internationally renowned artists such as DDG, Saweetie, Jada Kingdom, PartyNextDoor OVO, Krept, Aitch and many more, delivering campaigns and celebrity hospitality that generate millions of impressions and global media coverage.
Beyond brand campaigns, 1508 curates experiences centred around mental health awareness, recognising the importance of supporting creatives and audiences in a safe and empowering environment. These events foster connection, self care and conversation, creating meaningful impact while delivering unforgettable experiences.
“1508 was built to bring brands into the cultural conversation while creating experiences that are both memorable and purposeful,” said Eddie, Creative and Brand Director of 1508. “We focus on cultural relevance, creativity and wellbeing, ensuring our events connect people to brands while supporting mental health awareness.”
1508 produces bespoke activations, pop-ups, VIP parties, private dinners and lifestyle experiences that are measurable, culturally resonant, and shareable. Their integrated approach ensures campaigns deliver results while maintaining authenticity, creativity and social impact.
Sharon
1508
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