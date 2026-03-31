1508 Announces Rebrand and Expansion into Culture-Led Marketing and Brand Activations

Dreamdoll featured in a branded cooking segment produced by 1508 in partnership with Chicken Shop.

1508, formerly 1508 Concierge, rebrands to lead cultural marketing, influencer campaigns and high impact brand activations

1508 brings brands, creators, and audiences together through culturally relevant experiences that also support mental health awareness.” — Eddie, Creative & Brand Director, 1508

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1508 , formerly known as 1508 Concierge, is redefining marketing, brand experiences and cultural activations creative agency in London. Specialising in influencer campaigns, brand activations, luxury events and premium content production, 1508 connects top brands with celebrities, creators and engaged audiences around the world.With a reputation for creating high-impact campaigns that resonate culturally, 1508 has collaborated with major brands including Flannels, Fireaway Pizza and Luc Belaire just to name a few. The agency has also worked with internationally renowned artists such as DDG, Saweetie, Jada Kingdom, PartyNextDoor OVO, Krept, Aitch and many more, delivering campaigns and celebrity hospitality that generate millions of impressions and global media coverage.Beyond brand campaigns, 1508 curates experiences centred around mental health awareness, recognising the importance of supporting creatives and audiences in a safe and empowering environment. These events foster connection, self care and conversation, creating meaningful impact while delivering unforgettable experiences.“1508 was built to bring brands into the cultural conversation while creating experiences that are both memorable and purposeful,” said Eddie, Creative and Brand Director of 1508. “We focus on cultural relevance, creativity and wellbeing, ensuring our events connect people to brands while supporting mental health awareness.”1508 produces bespoke activations, pop-ups, VIP parties, private dinners and lifestyle experiences that are measurable, culturally resonant, and shareable. Their integrated approach ensures campaigns deliver results while maintaining authenticity, creativity and social impact.

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