Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group Named Webby Award Honoree for Creators: Best Thought Leadership

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group earns Webby Honoree recognition, placing in the top 25% of nearly 13,000 entries at the 30th Annual Webby Awards.

This recognition proves that when you do the work with intention, lead from a place of purpose, and invest in developing human-centered leaders, the world takes notice.” — Dr. Carol Parker Walsh

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group today announced it has been named a Webby Honoree in the Creators: Best Thought Leadership category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). The recognized work, Delegation Strategies for People-Leaders, earned this distinction from a competitive pool of nearly 13,000 entries submitted from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide, placing Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group in the top 25% of all entered work globally.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization recognizing excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects honorees, is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Joanne Jang (General Manager, OpenAI Labs), Tekedra Mawakana (Co-Chief Executive Officer, Waymo), Kim Larson (Global Managing Director & Head of Creators, YouTube), Paris Hilton (Creator), and Garry Tan (President & CEO, Y Combinator), among other luminaries across technology, media, and marketing. The Webby Awards has recognized global icons, including NPR, NASA, Michelle Obama, Prince, Vote.org, and Google, among its past winners, making this Honoree distinction all the more significant.

Delegation Strategies for People-Leaders exemplifies Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group's commitment to making high-impact leadership development accessible to leaders at every level. The content, in collaboration with Madecraft, delivers actionable, research-informed frameworks that help managers and executives move beyond doing to leading, a cornerstone of the firm's proprietary People-Forward Leadership™ (PFL) methodology. The recognition affirms what Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group's clients have long experienced: that meaningful, human-centered leadership content drives real organizational results.

"Honorees like Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group are redefining what's possible on the Internet, pushing creativity and innovation forward in bold and unexpected ways," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "As we celebrate the 30th Annual Webby Awards, being recognized as an Honoree from nearly 13,000 entries is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the impact of their work."

"Being recognized by the Webby Awards is a humbling and exciting milestone, not just for our firm, but for every leader who has engaged with this content and committed to growing," said Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, JD, PhD, PCC, Founder and CEO of Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group. "This recognition isn't just about one piece of content; it's validation that People-Forward Leadership™ is a message the world is ready for. When you do the work with intention, lead from a place of purpose, and invest in developing human-centered leaders, the world takes notice."

About Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group (CLP Ventures, LLC) is a boutique leadership development and executive coaching firm based in Vancouver, WA. Founded by Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, attorney, organizational psychologist, executive coach, and CNBC Leadership Expert, the firm serves clients across a variety of industries. Guided by the proprietary People-Forward Leadership™ (PFL) framework, the firm equips leaders and organizations with the awareness, tools, and adaptive capacity to thrive in complex, fast-changing environments. Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group is a multiple Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award winner and is a Professional Fellow with the Harvard Institute of Coaching. Learn more at https://www.carolparkerwalsh.com.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries this year. Presented by IADAS. Learn more at webbyawards.com.

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