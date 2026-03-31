Hotel Dax's Signature Restaurant, Top Brass, to Launch April 10 with Eclectic, Elevated Menu

Chef Dustin Lee has created the menus for Top Brass and Hotel Das Top Brass offers a dining destination for the adventurous diner One of the Chef's favorites is a Chicory and Greens salad with beets and more

Recognized Chef Dustin Lee Brings American Favorites with a Texas Twist

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Brass , the signature restaurant of the soon-to-open Hotel Dax , will be Addison’s newest gathering place for great food, craft cocktails and genuine hospitality when it opens next month. Located in the heart of one of Dallas’ most vibrant culinary destinations – Addison is home to more than 200 restaurants – Top Brass is proud to add its voice to a neighborhood known for taking dining seriously.Chef Dustin Lee’s menu reflects bold flavors rooted in American classics with a Texas twist. The restaurant will be open all day because good meals shouldn't be limited to dinner. From early morning coffee to late-night whiskey, Top Brass offers a menu that moves with the day with a vibe that never feels stuffy.Guests are invited to start the day according to their preference, with either a light bite to kick-start the morning or a full breakfast to keep diners going through midday. Lighter options include Melon, Citrus and Berries with mint syrup; a Tahitian Vanilla Yogurt with wild seed granola, seasonal compote, toasted coconut and local honey; or 9-Grain Avocado Toast with stracciatella, heirloom tomatoes, pickled fennel and pumpkin seeds. Bigger appetites will enjoy cage-free eggs with the All-American Breakfast, which comes with a choice of breakfast protein and crispy breakfast potatoes or fruit; or Steak and Eggs, a six-ounce striploin with two eggs, heirloom tomatoes, crispy breakfast potatoes or fruit. Other entrée options include Thick-Cut French Toast on spiced brioche with seasonal berry compote, vanilla mascarpone, candied pecan, caramelized banana and granola crunch; and the Brass Benedict, with rosemary ham, hollandaise and the choice of crispy breakfast potatoes or fruit.Lunch at Top Brass includes enhanced versions of midday favorites, including a 1015 Onion Soup with beef broth, TX bourbon, Batard and gruyere blend gratin; and a Classic Caesar that goes beyond “classic” with chopped romaine, a pile of shredded Parmesan, frico and Malabar pepper. A series of handhelds are offered with Top Brass Fries – which come with Serendipity salt and lemon aioli – or a house salad. Chef’s Turkey Sando comes with stracciatella cheese, confit tomato, avocado, and arugula. The Market Vegetable Sandwich comes with burrata, basil-almond pesto, confit heirloom tomato, baby arugula and vincotto. Lunch plates include the Arka Salmon with shishito pepper, asparagus, peas, fennel, beurre monte, dill and smoked TX olive oil; the Bucatini Primavera with spring pea, sundried tomato, asparagus, basil, black truffle and pecorino; and the Roasted Red Pepper Airline Chicken Breast with saffron rice, dried fruits and pistachio-green onion gremolata.Dinner guests will experience starters including the Dax Board with local cured meats and cheeses, house-pickled vegetables, honeycomb and mostarda; the Tuna Crudo with buttermilk de tigre, green apple, sweetie drop, corn nuts and dill oil; or the Bone Marrow and Prime Steak Tartare with pickled shallot, cornichon, smoked mustard, fresh shaved radish and rye toast.The 1015 Onion Soup and Classic Caesar return on the dinner menu, but the Chicory and Greens Salad is the showstopper: With marinated beets, black grape, buttermilk-goat cheese ranch, caraway and pecan, this salad tastes as good as it looks.The dinner menu also features pastas including the Radiatori, which features spicy wild boar sausage in a vodka sauce that’s been perfected by Chef Lee over the past 20 years; handhelds including the Top Brass Classic Burger with a double meat patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, house pickles special sauce and Top Brass Fries; and mains including a Demi-Glazed Short Rib with granny’s style mashed potatoes, root vegetables agrodolce, green tomato and scallion; and a selection of Hand-Cut Texas Angus Steak Frites dressed with pickled pepper and grilled leek salad and peppercorn sauce, served with Top Brass Fries. Steak Frites options include a 6-ounce petit filet, a 14-ounce Pimentón-Rubbed Ribeye or a 12-ounce Striploin.Desserts at Top Brass also feature upscale twists on traditional favorites. The New York Cheesecake comes with seasonal coulis and Valrhona chocolate; Chocolate Paradise Pie offers vanilla cremeux, coconut dukkah and Texas olive oil; and the Crème Brûlée features dark chocolate-caramel popcorn, tea cream, pistachio dust and spring berry sorbet. A selection of gelato and sorbet in chef’s seasonal flavors is also available.Designed for bold, curious travelers and local tastemakers, Hotel Dax marks a significant shift in Addison's hotel market with a lifestyle-focused property designed to function as both a destination for travelers and meeting planners and as a social hub for locals. Located at 14315 Midway Road, the hotel will open with Phase One renovations completed, including nearly 32,000 square feet of beautifully redesigned meeting space, a resort-style pool, a Top Golf Swing Suite, and design-forward interiors by Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects.A second phase of development planned for 2027 will include the reenvisioning and renovation of the hotel’s 426 guest rooms and suites, which already feature contemporary design and upscale finishes.For more information on Hotel Dax, visit HotelDaxAddison.com. For more information on Top Brass, visit TopBrassDallas.com.About Hotel DaxConfident, connected, and unapologetically authentic, Hotel Dax leads a new era of boutique hospitality in Addison. Designed for bold, curious travelers and local tastemakers alike, Dax brims with neighborhood charm, equal parts design hub, social hangout, and culinary playground. It’s where Addison’s creative pulse meets its social heartbeat, turning every stay into a story worth sharing. Owned by Centurion American Development Group and managed by Dreamscape Hospitality, Hotel Dax is home to 426 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, nearly 32,000 square feet of meeting space and four unique dining and drinking establishments. For more information visit HotelDaxAddison.com.

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