EPC Space introduces EPC7C010 and EPC7C011 half-bridge buck platforms for radiation-hardened applications
Half-bridge eGaN buck designs deliver high efficiency and flexibility, supporting next-generation aerospace systems with adjustable switching frequencies
The EPC7C010 is a 100 V / 20 A high-efficiency half-bridge power circuit configured as a buck (step-down) switching regulator output stage. This board utilizes the EPC7004B GaN HEMT as the power switching elements and the FBS-GAM01P-R-PSE module as the low- and high-side gate drivers.
The EPC7C011 is a 200 V / 10 A high-efficiency half-bridge power circuit configured as a buck (step-down) switching regulator output stage. This board utilizes the EPC7007B GaN HEMT as the power switching elements and the FBS-GAM01P-R-PSE module as the low- and high-side gate drivers.
Both boards are optimized for 350 kHz operation as delivered, but support flexible switching frequencies from 50 kHz to 1.5 MHz with appropriate output filter component adjustments.
Typical performance highlights:
• EPC7C010: Peak efficiency of 94.7% (at VIN < 50 V) and ≥ 87.5% across 2 A < Iload < 20 A
• EPC7C011: Peak efficiency of 96.6% (at VIN < 100 V) and ≥ 92.5% across 2 A < Iload < 10 A
Both evaluation boards include adjustable dead-time insertion and offer multiple options for output filter capacitors (type and physical size) to support end-user customization. They also feature galvanic isolation between the low- and high-side gate drivers to ensure balanced propagation delays. A logic-compatible PWM input signal is provided via an SMA-style connector on both boards.
“These new half-bridge eGaN evaluation boards demonstrate how high-frequency GaN power stages can improve efficiency and power density while offering the flexibility designers need for demanding aerospace and high reliability applications,” said Bel Lazar, EPC Space CEO.
A comprehensive operating guide - including connection instructions, typical efficiency curves, switching waveform measurements, schematic and bill of materials (BOM) -is available for download on the EPC Space website.
For pricing, availability, and ordering information for the EPC7C010 and EPC7C011 evaluation boards, please contact EPC Space directly.
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.
Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
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