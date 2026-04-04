Dr. Mira Kaga, MD Joins Elite Faculty Panel at Sofwave + Pure Impact PEAK Advantage Partnership Summit in New York City

Dr. Mira Kaga, MD, renowned aesthetic and internal medicine specialist, shares her expertise during the PEAK Advantage Partnership Summit held in New York City. Dr. Kaga (right) is pictured alongside fellow industry leader Rishi Chopra, MD, MS, FAAD (left

Dr. Mira Kaga spoke at a top aesthetics summit in NYC, joining national experts to discuss advanced treatments, innovation, and practice growth strategies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kaga Institute of Medicine & Aesthetics (TKI) is proud to announce that Dr. Mira Kaga, MD, served as a featured panelist at the Sofwave + Pure Impact PEAK Advantage Partnership Summit, held at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The invitation-only event brought together some of the most influential voices in aesthetic medicine for a full day of clinical education, live demonstrations, and strategic business development.Dr. Kaga joined an elite roster of national aesthetic leaders — including Jessica Weiser, MD, Johnny Franco, MD, Amy Lewis, MD, Rishi Chopra, MD, Brian Hibler, MD, Kavita Mariwalla, MD, and Deb Sullivan, PA-C — on the Summit's Real-World Panel, moderated by Johnny Franco, MD. The panel focused on advanced energy-based combination therapies, practice differentiation strategies, and real-world outcomes from top-performing aesthetic practices across the country.The Summit's agenda featured clinical presentations on regenerative aesthetics and the Sofwave + Pure Impact platform, deep-dive protocol sessions, live device demonstrations, and breakout discussions on GLP-1 patient marketing, AI-driven patient conversion, and social media strategy. Dr. Kaga's participation in the panel highlighted TKI's position at the forefront of energy-based innovation and combination therapy in modern aesthetic medicine."Events like this are where the aesthetic community pushes itself forward," said Dr. Mira Kaga. "Being in a room with clinicians who are equally committed to outcomes and education — and having those real, unfiltered conversations about what's working — is exactly the environment TKI was built on."The PEAK Advantage Partnership Summit was produced by Sofwave and Pure Impact, bringing together medspa owners, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practice leaders from across the United States for one of the year's most comprehensive clinical and business education events in the field.About Dr. Mira Kaga & The Kaga Institute of Medicine & AestheticsLocated in East Brunswick and Marlboro, NJ, The Kaga Institute of Medicine & Aesthetics offers a bespoke, science-forward approach to aesthetic and internal medicine, specializing in advanced injectables, energy-based laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, and integrated wellness. Under the leadership of Dr. Mira Kaga, MD, TKI is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge treatments backed by rigorous medical expertise — redefining what modern medicine looks and feels like. Learn more at drkaga.com.About SofwaveSofwave is a global leader in non-invasive aesthetic technology, offering clinically proven ultrasound-based solutions for skin tightening, lifting, and body contouring.About Pure ImpactPure Impact provides advanced body treatment technologies designed to address the growing GLP-1 patient population with comprehensive face and body solutions.

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