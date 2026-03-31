Legal Recruiter Directory Expands Coverage to Portland, Maine with Epic Search Partners

New market addition connects Southern Maine law firms and attorneys with experienced, relationship-driven recruiting support

With nearly two decades of helping organizations hire well, we bring a relationship-first approach to every search.” — Peter Rouillard, Managing Director, Epic Search Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legal Recruiter Directory has expanded its national platform to include Portland, Maine, strengthening access to trusted legal recruiting services across New England. As part of this expansion, Epic Search Partners will serve the Portland market, providing tailored support to law firms and attorneys throughout Southern Maine.

This addition reflects continued demand for experienced legal recruiters in smaller and mid-sized markets, where hiring needs remain highly specialized and relationship-driven. By adding Portland, Maine, the Legal Recruiter Directory continues to connect legal employers and job-seeking attorneys with vetted recruiting firms that understand the nuances of their local markets.

Epic Search Partners brings a focused, hands-on approach to legal recruiting, working closely with both law firms and candidates to ensure long-term alignment. The firm’s presence in the Portland market offers employers a strategic partner for sourcing and evaluating talent, while providing attorneys with guidance as they navigate career transitions.

Peter Rouillard, Managing Director and co-founder of Epic Search Partners, emphasized the firm’s commitment to building lasting relationships and helping both firms and candidates make informed decisions:

“Epic Search Partners is expanding its legal recruiting practice to serve small and mid-size law firms throughout Southern Maine. With nearly two decades of experience helping organizations hire well and move efficiently, we bring a deliberate, relationship-first approach to every search. Our goal is simple: help firms find the right people and help attorneys find the right fit, starting with an honest assessment of where they are and where they want to go.”

Alex Young, Chief Strategist behind the Legal Recruiter Directory, noted that the expansion reflects the platform’s focus on delivering meaningful connections in each market. “With this expansion, law firms in Portland and the surrounding region gain access to a recruiter with deep experience in building strong, lasting placements, while candidates benefit from a more personalized and informed job search process.”

The Legal Recruiter Directory’s model of one exclusive recruiter per market ensures focused attention, accountability, and a consistent experience for both employers and attorneys.

About the Legal Recruiter Directory

The Legal Recruiter Directory is a national platform that helps law firms, corporations, and attorneys connect with established legal recruiting firms across the U.S. Supported by a digital marketing and web design agency, it is designed to elevate recruiter visibility and streamline the search for trusted hiring partners.

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