My Diabetes Tutor Names Dren Radoniqi CFO to Support Next Phase of Growth

Dren Radoniqi, CFO, My Diabetes Tutor

Former EY leader brings deep experience across private equity-backed, healthcare, technology, and AI businesses.

My Diabetes Tutor has built a strong foundation, and I see tremendous opportunity to scale its impact, expand its reach, and create long-term value.” — Dren Radoniqi, CFO, My Diabetes Tutor

HANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Tutor , a digital health company focused on expanding access to high-quality diabetes education and support, today announced the appointment of Dren Radoniqi as Chief Financial Officer.Radoniqi brings more than 18 years of experience in financial leadership, transaction advisory, and corporate development across high-growth and investor-backed companies. As CFO, he will lead My Diabetes Tutor’s finance organization, capital strategy, investor reporting, and financial infrastructure as the company continues to scale its clinical and technology platform.Before joining My Diabetes Tutor, Radoniqi spent 15 years in senior leadership roles at EY, where he advised private equity firms, portfolio companies, and multinational enterprises across the healthcare, technology, and energy sectors. He later served as a strategic advisor and chief financial officer to several global technology and artificial intelligence companies, partnering with founders, executive teams, and investors on financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital planning, restructuring, and enterprise value creation.“Dren brings a rare combination of financial rigor, strategic vision, and growth-stage operating experience,” said Adam Boris, Chief Operating Officer, My Diabetes Tutor. “As we continue to expand our reach, strengthen our infrastructure, and position the company for long-term growth, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale thoughtfully and effectively. We are thrilled to welcome him to the executive team.”Radoniqi’s expertise spans CFO leadership, finance operations, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets readiness, restructuring, and financial reporting. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate rapid growth, operational transformation, and complex strategic transactions.“At My Diabetes Tutor, we have an opportunity to build something meaningful at the intersection of healthcare access, innovation, and measurable patient impact,” said Radoniqi. “I’m excited to join the team at this important stage of growth and look forward to strengthening the company’s financial foundation, supporting its strategic priorities, and helping drive long-term value creation.”The appointment comes as My Diabetes Tutor continues to invest in the leadership, systems, and strategic capabilities needed to support continued growth and broaden access to its digital health platform....About My Diabetes Tutor:My Diabetes Tutor is a telehealth company that is laser-focused on delivering nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) led by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists—meeting people where they are: cognitively, culturally, and emotionally, whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing their diabetes for years. We believe that personalized, supportive education changes lives. All education sessions are ADCES-accredited and fully reimbursable by most health plans, and the program has consistently demonstrated tangible results, including lower A1Cs. Through innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, My Diabetes Tutor is transforming the landscape of diabetes care. Education is Therapy for Life!℠

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