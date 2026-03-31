Inc. Names Meera AI to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

When you meet customers where they actually want to engage, you don’t just get more responses—you get better conversations. That shift is what’s driving our growth.” — Vivek Zaveri, Founder & CEO of Meera.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies on the Inc. Regionals list had a median growth rate of 74 percent.Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Meera AI has been ranked No. 21 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies. This recognition places Meera among the top-performing companies driving growth and innovation in the Atlantic Region.An extension of the national Inc. 5000, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses accelerating growth across the economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“We built Meera around a simple idea: most businesses are still trying to force conversations in channels people ignore,” said Vivek Zaveri, CEO of Meera AI. “This recognition is a reflection of how quickly that’s changing. When you meet customers where they actually want to engage, you don’t just get more responses—you get better conversations. That shift is what’s driving our growth.”Between 2022 and 2024, the companies on this year’s list had a median growth rate of 74 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 8,399 jobs and $10.6 billion to the economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals list, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic “The honorees on this year’s list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn’t just persevere. They innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Meera AIMeera AI is an AI-powered messaging platform that helps businesses turn inbound leads into real conversations. By replacing missed calls and slow follow-up with real-time, two-way texting, Meera helps teams connect faster, qualify leads automatically, and move prospects from interest to conversation. Companies use Meera to increase contact rates, reduce manual workload, and create a more natural buying experience for modern customers.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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