Rico Royale Tequila Expands to Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group, Now Pouring at 333 and NINE Sushi

Rico Royale Tequila Reposado Rosa Cocktail at 333 Restaurant Group Interior of 333 Restaurant by Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group in Tempe, Arizona Signature Dishes at 333 Restaurant by Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group in Tempe, Arizona

Award-winning Rico Royale Tequila expands into Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group, now pouring at 333 and part of the new NINE Sushi concept.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale Tequila , an award-winning, ultra-premium, additive-free tequila brand, continues its expansion across Arizona’s leading hospitality destinations. The brand has been selected by Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group and is now officially pouring at 333, with integration into the group’s newly introduced NINE Sushi concept , which opens today, March 31, 2026.Known for its design-forward approach to dining and elevated hospitality experiences, Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group continues to expand its footprint with innovative concepts that blend culinary precision, atmosphere, and curated beverage programs. The addition of Rico Royale Tequila reflects a shared commitment to quality, intention, and delivering a refined guest experience.Rico Royale Tequila Reposado Rosa, now featured within the program, is crafted for both elevated sipping and modern cocktail applications. With its delicate rose hue and smooth, layered profile, the expression offers a distinctive complement to contemporary menus and premium dining environments.The expansion into Three Thirty Three Restaurant Group marks a continued step in Rico Royale Tequila’s growth across key on-premise accounts in Arizona, as the brand builds strategic partnerships with leading restaurants and hospitality groups.As consumer demand continues to shift toward additive-free, ultra-premium tequila, Rico Royale remains focused on intentional placements and long-term alignment with high-quality operators.

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