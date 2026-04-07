20/20 BioLabs’ Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test Now Available to Evexia Diagnostics' 40,000+ U.S. Practitioners

Evexia Diagnostics now offers 20/20 BioLabs’ OneTest™ MCED test, giving clinicians affordable, biomarker insights for early cancer detection and care.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services to integrative, functional, and preventive medicine practitioners throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce that its clients can now access 20/20 BioLabs (Nasdaq: AIDX) OneTest™ for Cancer, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test. OneTest will be available directly through the Evexia Diagnostics ordering platform, making it more accessible to practitioners who emphasize proactive, whole-person health.

“We are excited to introduce OneTest for Cancer to our growing network of specialty laboratory partners,” said Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “After a thorough evaluation of available multi-cancer early detection (MCED) options, we selected OneTest for its combination of affordability and strong sensitivity for earlier-stage cancers. What truly sets this test apart is its ability to identify specific biomarkers and quantify their levels. This enables clinicians and patients to establish a personalized baseline and monitor changes over time—making OneTest a powerful tool for proactive care and long-term health tracking.”

OneTest for cancer is based on levels of tumor protein and inflammatory biomarkers, unlike competing MCEDs, which analyze circulating tumor DNA. Results reported in February 2026 from a large-scale ctDNA-based MCED study conducted in the U.K. have prompted broader discussion about the biological limitations of circulating tumor DNA as first-line screening tests for early-stage disease. 20/20 BioLabs believes that the biomarker approach it has adopted may overcome some of the limitations of ctDNA. (A recent press release on this topic can be viewed here.)

“We are delighted to become part of the Evexia network and look forward to helping the functional medicine community implement a multi-cancer early detection program for their patients,” remarked Jonathan Cohen, CEO, 20/20 BioLabs. “There is a huge demand for more affordable MCEDs, and the fact that we measure and report levels of well-established biomarkers is something that practitioners and their patients find empowering.”

By integrating OneTest into the Evexia Platform, providers will be able to order the test as seamlessly as other diagnostics they already use. This increased accessibility supports practices aiming to strengthen their preventive-care services and offer patients meaningful, data-driven insights into their cancer risk.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper-arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information, visit 2020biolabs.com.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, catering primarily to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia offers comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. Its proprietary infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed-to-order clinicians, delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability.

For more information, visit EvexiaDiagnostics.com.

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