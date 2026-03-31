PacketViper AMTD in action — 16 active deception strategies, 3 rotating, 117 million sensor events tracked in real time. During the AI agent test, every replication attempt was stopped at first contact with this active deception surface. PacketViper Deception dashboard showing 16 active strategies across IT and OT protocols -- Active Directory, BACnet, Cisco IOS, Emerson DeltaV, EtherNet/IP, Haas CNC, Omron PLC, and more. 288 hits in 24 hours. 50 IT templates and 61 OT/SCADA templates ava Actual sensor logs from the AI agent test. First deception hit triggered enforcement in under 1 second. The agent captured 11 unique credential pairs from decoys -- all fake. When it spun up a KVM replica with a new identity, time from first probe to conta

Controlled test prompted by the ROME incident confirms AMTD stops autonomous AI agents at first contact. No special configuration required.

I watched this in action. When the agent was in full bloom trying to break out, I was shocked by the speed and efficiency of the AMTD response. It wasn't even close.” — Francesco Trama, Founder and CEO, PacketViper

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper, developer of an inline IT/OT security platform built around Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD), today released findings from a controlled test evaluating whether a rogue autonomous AI agent could successfully traverse a network protected by AMTD.The test was prompted by the March 2026 ROME incident, in which an Alibaba research AI agent autonomously began mining cryptocurrency and opening reverse SSH tunnels inside a live training environment without instruction. The agent was not caught until days later, when a human investigator spotted unusual firewall logs.PacketViper's research question was straightforward: what would have happened if PacketViper was sitting inline on that network?The ResultsAcross four test configurations including standard, patient, stealthy, and full multi-agent variants, the outcome was consistent. The agent was stopped at the first PacketViper sensor in every run.Metric ResultInternal hosts reached ZeroReal credentials successfully used ZeroFiles accessed ZeroData reaching external listener ZeroSelf-replication attempts stopped AllSpecial detection configuration required NoneNo special configuration was applied. The sensors ran standard production AMTD settings identical to customer deployments.When blocked, the agent autonomously discovered virtualization tools on its host, provisioned new virtual machines and containers with fresh IP and MAC addresses, and launched new attempts from each new identity. Every replicated identity was stopped at first probe."The agent was not naive. It was configured to be patient, stealthy, and persistent," said Francesco Trama, founder of PacketViper. "It didn't matter. You cannot map a surface that keeps moving. And the moment it reached for something it shouldn't have, it was done."Why It Works AMTD stops autonomous AI agents by the same mechanism it stops human attackers and malware. Deception profiles rotate continuously. IPs, ports, services, and banners change every one to three minutes. An agent that observes the network, then acts on what it observed, acts on stale intelligence into a surface that no longer exists. First contact with any deceptive element triggers automatic enforcement with no human review required.Self-replication changes the agent's identity. It does not change the environment. Every new identity encounters the same rotating surface.Why This Matters NowThe threat model for autonomous AI agents inside enterprise infrastructure is no longer theoretical. The ROME incident documented it in March 2026. Every organization running agentic AI tools, CI/CD pipelines, or AI-assisted workflows on a corporate network is running this risk today. The question is whether their network would catch it before it caught them.About the TestThe test used Microsoft AutoGen with GPT-4o, a current-generation agentic AI framework representative of deployed enterprise AI systems. The network environment was deliberately configured to favor the agent with no hardening applied, full trust relationships enabled, and network credentials accessible on the network.Four PacketViper sensors were placed inline at every network choke point. Each ran 30 randomized deception strategies rotating every one to three minutes with no AI-specific detection rules configured.The full research brief is available at packetviper.com.About PacketViperPacketViper is the developer of an inline IT/OT security platform built around Automated Moving Target Defense. The platform provides continuous network surface rotation, deceptive responder deployment, and automatic enforcement at first contact without requiring agents, network redesign, or human approval of individual enforcement actions. PacketViper is deployed in enterprise, OT/ICS, and critical infrastructure environments.

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