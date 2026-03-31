AmongUs Trucking Drives Growth With More Routes, Better Pay, and a Community That Puts Drivers First

AmongUs Trucking AmongUs Trucking

Fast growing Illinois freight startup sees double digit annual growth, expanding fleet, offering lease to own paths, and building a supportive culture.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmongUs Trucking, one of the Midwest’s fastest growing over the road and regional carriers, is continuing its rapid expansion while strengthening its reputation as a driver first company. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Darien, Illinois just southwest of Chicago, the company has expanded its operations across the region while growing its fleet of late model trucks and adding new routes throughout Spring and Summer 2025.

With equipment from International, Freightliner, Volvo, and Peterbilt, the company has steadily increased its capacity while maintaining a focus on transparency, driver support, and long term career opportunities. As the logistics industry continues to evolve throughout 2026, AmongUs is quickly earning recognition as one of the Midwest’s most promising trucking startups.

The company’s growth has been fueled by a culture centered on no shortcut honesty, competitive pay, quick start positions, and flexible career paths for both company drivers and lease to own operators.

Driver First Culture:

From the beginning, AmongUs Trucking has built its foundation around loyalty, transparency, and opportunity for drivers. The company offers both traditional company driver positions and a Lease to Own Program that provides a clear path toward truck ownership and financial independence.

“Our leadership sees trucking as more than a job. It is about passion and community,” said Lauras Vorobjovas, CEO of AmongUs Trucking. “With a company culture that is honest and supportive, we celebrate the wins of our team and clients every day. Since launching the company, we have already seen dozens of drivers begin moving toward ownership through our lease to own pathway, which is something we are incredibly proud of.”

By focusing on driver support and clear communication, AmongUs has created an environment where drivers are respected, supported, and rewarded for their work on the road.

Fleet Expansion and Operational Strength:

As part of its continued growth, AmongUs Trucking has expanded its modern fleet of late model trucks designed for reliability, safety, and fuel efficiency. The company provides competitive pay packages, safety bonuses, insurance assistance, and access to consistent freight through a network of trusted logistics partners.

Drivers also benefit from the company’s 24 hour dispatch and maintenance support teams, helping ensure that equipment stays moving and drivers remain productive and profitable.

These operational strengths have helped the company attract experienced drivers looking for stability, modern equipment, and a supportive work environment.

A Supportive Community for Drivers:

Beyond logistics operations, AmongUs places a strong emphasis on driver engagement and recognition. The company regularly highlights driver achievements through monthly newsletters, driver of the month recognition, and social media shoutouts that celebrate milestones both on and off the road.

“AmongUs is seeing success because of the people behind the wheel,” added Vorobjovas. “We are proud of our team and grateful for the dedication they bring every day to keep freight moving safely and efficiently.”

Join the AmongUs Family:

As the company prepares for continued expansion throughout the year, AmongUs Trucking is actively seeking professional drivers who value safety, professionalism, and independence.

Drivers can apply today and start driving within a week, choosing the path that fits their goals, whether as a company driver or through the company’s lease to own ownership pathway.

To learn more about career opportunities with AmongUs Trucking, visit www.amongustrucking.com or follow @AmongUsTrucking on social media.

AmongUs is located at 8438 Chicory Ct Darien, IL 60561

About AmongUs Trucking:

AmongUs Trucking is a Chicago-based over-the-road and regional trucking company dedicated to empowering professional drivers. With a modern fleet of International, Freightliner, Volvo, and Peterbilt trucks, the company offers competitive pay, flexible opportunities, and a lease-to-own program for drivers seeking independence. Focused on safety, professionalism, and community, AmongUs creates a supportive environment where drivers are valued, respected, and set up for long-term success.

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