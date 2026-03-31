Whole Mother Program Launches at Redefine Wellness and Treatment Bringing Specialized Postpartum Treatment to Scottsdale

Redefine Wellness and Treatment

New Program Addresses Postpartum Depression and Maternal Trauma Using Trauma-Informed, Integrative Approach

Whole Mother is designed to hold space for all the complexity, healing and growth that comes with motherhood. Our hope is that every woman who enters feels supported, seen and empowered.” — Angel Sierpina

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefine Wellness and Treatment is expanding its integrative care offerings with the launch of Whole Mother , a maternal wellness program designed to support women through pregnancy, postpartum and beyond. Founded by integrative health coach Angel Sierpina, the program introduces a deeply personalized approach to mental health for mothers. Whole Mother serves women experiencing postpartum depression, anxiety, birth trauma, and the emotional challenges of new motherhood.“While becoming a mother is often a beautiful, transformational experience, it can also surface unresolved trauma and emotional overwhelm,” said Angel Sierpina, founder of Whole Mother and integrative health coach at Redefine Wellness and Treatment. “Whole Mother is designed to hold space for all the complexity, healing and growth that comes with motherhood. Our hope is that every woman who enters feels supported, seen and empowered.”Whole Mother was created to address a critical gap in postpartum treatment and maternal mental health care. Redefine Wellness and Treatment saw the need for trauma-informed, whole-person support that extends beyond traditional treatment models. The program is rooted in the belief that emotionally healthy mothers raise emotionally healthy children.The Whole Mother program integrates seamlessly into Redefine’s existing clinical and holistic framework, offering services including one-on-one integrative health coaching, trauma-informed education, curated maternal wellness retreats, personalized prenatal and postpartum wellness plans, and aftercare coordination. The program also incorporates modalities such as somatic therapy, nervous system regulation, meditation, sound healing and body-based practices.“Whole Mother aligns beautifully with our mission to treat the whole person,” said Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness and Treatment. “No two people are the same, and their care should reflect that. With Whole Mother, we’re bringing that same personalized, whole-person approach to maternal wellness.”Founded by Laura Ramos and Dan Petersen, Redefine Wellness and Treatment provides a range of outpatient mental health services, including an Intensive Outpatient Program, Partial Hospitalization Program, and therapeutic wellness retreats. Each offering is built around a whole-person philosophy that honors mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.To learn more about Whole Mother and Redefine’s approach to postpartum treatment, visit redefinewellnessandtreatment.com/conditions/postpartum-treatment/. About Redefine Wellness and TreatmentRedefine Wellness and Treatment is a Joint Commission-Accredited mental health center in North Scottsdale offering integrative outpatient programs and therapeutic wellness retreats rooted in neuroscience, trauma-informed care and holistic healing. Redefine supports individuals through a whole-person approach that honors mind, body and spirit. Services include Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and therapeutic wellness retreats.

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