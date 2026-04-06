Powering Community: Ampere Electric Rescues Local Frozen Yogurt Shop FRIOCUP Following Critical Electrical Failure

Premier Las Vegas Electricians Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electricians Shane Viggiani Owner - Ampere Electric Residential Electrician - Lighting Installation Las Vegas Commercial Electricians

After 4 months in the dark, Friocup Frozen Yogurt reopens in Las Vegas thanks to a local electrical company providing free life-saving repairs.

Ampere Electric is amazing. They are like a part of my family now, and I am so thankful for what they did to help save our dream.” — Daniela Solis, Owner of Friocup Frozen Yogurt

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four months of darkness and financial uncertainty, the neon lights are once again glowing at Friocup Frozen Yogurt. The local, family-owned shop has officially reopened its doors to the Las Vegas community, marking the end of a nightmare that nearly cost a local family their life savings. The revival was made possible by a selfless act of service from Ampere Electric, a premier Las Vegas Electrician and third-generation family-owned contractor that refused to let a fellow small business fail.



The trouble began just three weeks after Friocup Frozen Yogurt's initial grand opening. A catastrophic electrical panel failure caused a total system shutdown, forcing the shop to shutter its operations indefinitely. Upon hearing of the struggle, Shane Viggiani, owner of Ampere Electric, personally visited the site and committed to rebuilding the shop’s power system entirely free of charge.



“I am so thankful for what Ampere Electric did for us; they are amazing people,” said Daniela Solis, owner of Friocup Frozen Yogurt. “I feel like they are now a part of my family and a part of the Friocup story. Because of them, our machines are running again and we can finally welcome back our neighbors.”



“We still operate with the heart of a family business,” said Viggiani. “Our commitment to the safety and success of our neighbors has remained the same since 1987. Helping them get the lights back on wasn't just a job; it was about protecting the spirit of our community.”



About Ampere Electric

Established in 1987, Ampere Electric is a premier Las Vegas Electrician (NV License C-2 #88495) serving the Greater Las Vegas area. As a third-generation family-owned business, they are dedicated to providing 24-hour emergency services and expert residential and commercial electrical solutions.

Shane Viggiani Owner Ampere Electric | Las Vegas Runs on Ampere Electric | Premier Residential & Commercial Electrical Services Company

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