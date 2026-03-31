MedAdvisor and Diabetes Reversal Group Announce Partnership to Transform T2 Diabetes Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedAdvisor , a leader in patient engagement, claims analysis, and access-to-care solutions, and Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG), the only patented program for Type 2 Diabetes reversal, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to innovative, outcomes-driven care for individuals living with Type 2 Diabetes.Through this partnership, MedAdvisor and Diabetes Reversal Group will align their capabilities to expand access to innovative care, supporting improved patient engagement and long-term health outcomes.By combining MedAdvisor’s ability to analyze claims data, reduce pharmacy spend, and guide patients to effective treatment options with DRG’s clinically proven diabetes reversal program, the collaboration aims to deliver a more comprehensive and cost-effective approach to managing—and ultimately reversing—Type 2 Diabetes.“We’re excited to partner with MedAdvisor to reach more individuals who are ready to take control of their health,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, Founder and CEO of Diabetes Reversal Group. “Together, we can help patients not only improve their health, but potentially reverse their Type 2 Diabetes and reduce reliance on medications.”MedAdvisor’s platform supports self-funded employers by analyzing claims data and reducing healthcare costs, while also providing patient education and facilitating faster access to care—improving both outcomes and patient satisfaction.Diabetes Reversal Group’s program has a 16 year track record that helps participants who complete the program as directed, achieve reversal—defined as an A1C of 6.4 or below while eliminating diabetes medications. The program is personalized, clinician-guided, and designed for sustainable, long-term success. It is also an “off-ramp” for people taking GLP-1s, with the goal of eliminating the need to take them while doing the DRG program.Together, the organizations will focus on increasing awareness, improving patient engagement, and expanding access to solutions that address the root causes of Type 2 Diabetes while reducing overall healthcare spend.About MedAdvisorMedAdvisor a healthcare solutions platform focused on reducing costs for self-funded employers, improving patient education, and guiding individuals to effective, evidence-based treatment options.About Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG)Diabetes Reversal Group is the only patented program for Type 2 Diabetes reversal, offering a personalized, clinically supported approach that helps patients achieve lasting health outcomes. DRG partners with employers, healthcare organizations, and affiliates to expand access to its proven program nationwide.

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