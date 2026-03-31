Influential Women Launches The New Time Paradigm Masterclass Framework for Entrepreneurs Who Want More Than Productivity

This revolutionary scheduling framework goes beyond time management to integrate personal satisfaction and meaningful work.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched The New Time Paradigm masterclass, featuring Julie Rogers, award-winning author, developmental editor, and host of the Write Now podcast.This masterclass isn't about finding more time. It's about letting time find you, and in the process, discovering what you've been too busy to notice about yourself and your work. The New Time Paradigm is a simple, yet revolutionary framework designed for entrepreneurs and creatives who are exhausted from the daily race and ready to build lives that feel successful and calm.Most time management systems make the same promise: work harder, organize better, squeeze more in. Rogers offers something completely different. Instead of fighting against time, The New Time Paradigm teaches you to work with it, by identifying what energizes you and building a schedule around satisfaction rather than productivity.Rogers understands the entrepreneur's struggle intimately. As a full-time developmental editor, published author (her seventh book, Falling Stars, has won sixteen national awards), and podcast host, she's juggled multiple creative pursuits while building meaningful work. She's not theorizing about balance. She's living it. And she's cracked the code on how to do it without burning out.The New Time Paradigm moves beyond traditional time management by introducing a critical missing element: personal satisfaction quotients. This framework helps you identify not just what needs to be done but builds your schedule around energizing activities. The result? You accomplish more, but more importantly, you feel more successful and calmer doing it.Participants in this masterclass will learn how to map their personal satisfaction quotients, identify the work that energizes rather than depletes them, and build schedules that honor both ambition and wellbeing. They'll discover that success isn't measured by how much you fit in, it's measured by how much of yourself you bring to what you do.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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