GolfGuiders Launches Digital Clubhouse with All-In-One Golf App

Golf Guiders Launches Digital Clubhouse App

The Ultimate App for Scoring, Social, Coaching, and Commerce in One Platform

The golf industry has needed a platform that brings everything together, social, commerce, coaching, travel, under one roof. GolfGuiders is that platform.” — Richard Hussain, CEO / Founder of Golf Guiders

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GolfGuiders, the all-in-one platform connecting golfers worldwide, is teeing off with a mobile app that brings social media, coaching tips, GPS, tournaments, and a digital marketplace together for players on and off the golf course.

“GolfGuiders isn’t just another app, but an ecosystem that simplifies the game for golfers of every age and skill level,” said Richard Hussain, CEO & Founder of GolfGuiders, Inc. “We’re creating the digital clubhouse for golfers worldwide to improve the game while fostering a vibrant, connected community.”

Unlike traditional golf apps that focus on a single feature, like scoring or GPS, GolfGuiders offers a full suite of tools, including social media, live tournament tracking, AI-powered assistance, and global marketplace integrations.

Key Features and Benefits Include:

● Unified Platform: Combines social media, course discovery, GPS rangefinders, dial-based score card, tournament management, and trip planning in one app

● AI-Powered Assistance: Guiders AI provides personalized advice, course recommendations, rules guidance, and club suggestions

● Global Marketplace: Shops for golf gear and accessories directly within the app, supporting vendors worldwide

● Tournament & Event Features: Streamlined setup for both casual and competitive play, with live leaderboards and scoring

● Upcoming advanced AI features with voice

● Inclusive & Accessible: Designed for all ages, with an emphasis on ease of use and customization

“The golf industry has needed a platform that brings everything together, social, commerce, coaching, travel, under one roof,” said Hussain. “GolfGuiders is that platform, and we’re thrilled to introduce it to the world.”

GolfGuiders is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About GolfGuiders

GolfGuiders is on a mission to modernize golf by providing a unified, AI-enhanced platform that connects players, vendors, and golf courses worldwide. GolfGuiders is the digital home of golf—making the game more social, accessible, and fun for everyone. To learn more and download the app, please visit: https://golfguiders.com/

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