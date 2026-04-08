Corvic AI Appoints Matt Stone as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate Scalable Enterprise Go-to-Market

Corvic AI Matt Stone, CBO

Seasoned operator and strategic leader joins to lead expansion of the Intelligence Composition Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, the company building the Intelligence Composition Platform (IC Platform) — the logic layer connecting enterprise data infrastructure to production AI — today announced the appointment of Matt Stone as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Matt brings over a decade of experience helping high-growth startups scale, with a track record spanning enterprise technology, data infrastructure, and strategic partnerships. He most recently drove Strategic Partnerships at SecurityScorecard, where he led partner strategy at one of the cybersecurity industry's most recognized brands. Prior to that, he held an operating partner role at Intel Capital and earlier in his career worked at Boeing, giving him a rare combination of enterprise operator experience and startup execution.

“Matt represents exactly the caliber of operator we need as Corvic enters its next chapter,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO and Co-Founder of Corvic AI. “His rare ability to build enterprise pipeline from zero, shape category-defining narratives, and close strategic deals sets him apart. Just as importantly, his experience working alongside early-stage AI companies gives him an instinct for navigating ambiguity and turning emerging technology into real enterprise momentum—something that comes at precisely the right moment for Corvic.”

Matt is a Stanford University graduate and former collegiate athlete, having played quarterback at the University of Arizona — where he threw passes to future NFL standouts, including numerous Super Bowl champions.

"The Intelligence Composition category is one of the most important spaces in enterprise AI right now," said Stone. "Most companies are drowning in data and struggling to get AI to do reliable, complex work at scale. Corvic AI solves that — and I'm here to make sure the market knows it."

Matt officially joined Corvic AI in March 2026 and is based in Mountain View, CA.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is building the Intelligence Composition Platform — the logic layer between raw enterprise data and production AI. Purpose-built by experts in data and distributed compute, Corvic enables enterprises to compose reliable AI outcomes directly across multi-structured data — without rebuilding pipelines, without brittle prompt chains, and without constant re-integration. Where traditional approaches force teams into endless stitching and maintenance, Corvic's platform natively ingests, translates, retrieves, and orchestrates across complex data types — so teams can deliver intelligent applications in days, not months. Corvic is already in production with Pioneer customers spanning pharma, consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, and logistics, and is backed by Bosch Ventures and M Ventures.

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