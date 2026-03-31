25 Leading Voices Converge for MINDSET Symposium to Accelerate the Transition to Regenerative Viticulture

The first wine industry symposium dedicated to regenerative leadership—three days designed to catalyze the regenerative transition on California’s Central Coast

It is time to take a deeper dive, bringing together the most experienced practitioners and showing people that this system will allow their farm and business to thrive for generations.” — Jordan Lonborg, Coastal Vineyard Care

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MINDSET Regeneration & Resilience Symposium will take place June 8–10, 2026 at Cambria Winery & Vineyard in Santa Barbara County. An immersive regenerative symposium for the wine industry, MINDSET packs an extraordinary amount of expertise into three days: 25 leading speakers, hands-on workshops, visionary keynotes, structured Critical Questions Forums, and three afternoon Masterclasses—each a three-hour deep dive with leading practitioners. The empowering value of MINDSET well exceeds the cost of attendance.“Santa Barbara makes exceptional wines, and MINDSET brings a thought leadership and peer-to-peer learning platform that matches the caliber of this region,” says event creator Anna Brittain. “We’ve brought together speakers whose individual workshops and consultations command thousands of dollars—and merged them into three days that combine inspiration with practical learning. Critically, we will call attendees to action, providing the resources and support to overcome inertia.”Three Masterclasses Led by Leading Regenerative Practitioners Each day of MINDSET will include a three-hour afternoon Masterclass—immersive, practitioner-led sessions.Day 1 — Using Fertility & Diversity to Build ResilienceLed by John Kempf of Advancing Eco Agriculture, a leading voice in regenerative plant nutrition who works with growers to build plant health and resilience through biology. Paired with Keith Berns of Green Cover, whose diverse cover crop systems improve soil structure, boost fertility, and support beneficial insect habitat.Day 2 — Holistic Grazing in the VineyardLed by Kelly Mulville of Paicines Ranch, a holistic management expert and pioneer of year-round vineyard grazing, and Jesse Smith of the White Buffalo Land Trust, a Savory-accredited hub on California’s Central Coast. Together they’ll show how to plan context-specific grazing that works for the vineyard, the animals, and the land.Day 3 — Water: From Soil to WatershedLed by Mimi Casteel of Hope Well Wine—agroecologist and pioneer in regenerative hydrology—and Brock Dolman, watershed educator and restoration designer at the Occidental Arts & Ecology Center. This masterclass moves beyond individual vineyard management to collective watershed restoration for compounding climate and resilience benefits.The complete program and speaker profiles are available at www.agmindset.com Industry Voices“Gatherings like MINDSET are the enzymes of movements, lowering barriers to change by drawing together critical ideas and intentions. We all have agency to think deeply and work intentionally on what is right in front of us.”— Mimi Casteel, Hope Well Wine; Co-Founder, Regenerative Viticulture Foundation“The wine community is hungry to learn what a regenerative system means for their operation. The advancements over the last five years are undeniable—it is time to take a deeper dive, bringing together the most experienced practitioners and showing people that this system will allow their farm and business to thrive for generations.”— Jordan Lonborg, Coastal Vineyard Care AssociatesMINDSET will culminate with a Regenerative Wine Tasting celebration featuring more than 10 regenerative wine brands spanning California, Oregon, and leading international wine regions.About MINDSETThe MINDSET Regeneration & Resilience Symposium is an action-and-impact event designed to catalyze the regenerative transition in wine country. Built on three commitments—practical, implementable knowledge; honest, critical dialogue; and commitments to action—MINDSET aims to be the beginning of sustained regional transformation, not a one-off event. Attendees will depart with specific commitments, actionable resources, and a network of mentors, experts, and peers to support implementation and on-farm change.Event DetailsDates: June 8–10, 2026Venue: Cambria Winery & Vineyard, 5475 Chardonnay Ln., Santa Maria, CATickets: Early Bird $349 (through May 1); General Admission $399 — includes all workshops, forums, keynotes, masterclasses, daily refreshments, and closing Regenerative Wine TastingSponsor: Founding sponsors include Groundstar Vineyard, Saga Robotics, Inland Desert Nursery, Green Cover, Cambria Estate Winery, and Santa Barbara Vintners. Additional opportunities available. Contact anna@agmindset.com.Website: www.agmindset.com

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