Feroot Introduces Industry-First AI-Powered Consent Audit to Verify Compliance Across Websites and Mobile Apps

New DXComply capability enables enterprises to enforce consent and preference policies across websites and mobile apps while maximizing existing CMP investments

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security today announced the availability of AI-powered consent audit as a core capability within DXComply, its digital experience privacy compliance product. DXComply is the first solution to deliver automated, continuous consent audit across both websites and mobile applications — the complete digital experience layer where users interact with brands and share sensitive personal data. By harnessing AI to audit consent behavior at scale, Feroot allows enterprises to achieve continuous consent and preference compliance, which would be unachievable manually.

The announcement comes as organizations face mounting enforcement pressure despite significant investments in consent management infrastructure. The California Privacy Protection Agency has issued fines and enforcement actions under the California Privacy Rights Act against companies with established consent management programs in place, citing failures to enforce consent policies consistently across digital properties. Similar enforcement trends are accelerating across jurisdictions operating under the General Data Protection Regulation, Brazil's Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados and other major privacy frameworks.

The pattern of enforcement reflects a structural limitation in how organizations currently manage consent. Consent management platforms, or CMPs, are an essential foundation for any privacy compliance program — establishing the consent framework, managing preference records and presenting required notices to users. However, CMPs cannot audit themselves. They cannot verify that consent banners on individual pages are correctly configured, confirm that third-party scripts on mobile applications are not firing before consent is granted, or generate the continuous, page-level audit evidence that regulators are increasingly requiring organizations to produce. The result is a gap between what a consent policy states and what occurs at the point of user interaction — a gap that regulators are actively examining.

"A CMP tells an organization what its consent policy says," said Ivan Tsarynny, chief executive officer of Feroot Security. "It does not tell organizations whether that policy is being enforced on every page of a website and every screen of a mobile app, in real time. DXComply audits every page accepting cookies to ensure behavior and policy are aligned. That is what regulators are examining."

DXComply Consent Audit: Continuous Verification Across the Full Digital Experience Layer

DXComply's AI agents continuously scan every page and screen across an organization's websites and mobile applications, delivering a comprehensive and always-current view of consent compliance. The capability includes:

• Continuous audit and enforcement of cookie consent controls across every page of websites and mobile applications, automatically detecting consent violations, missing consent banners and non-compliant tracking behavior

• Real-time verification that user consent preferences are being honored by first-party and third-party scripts, pixels, tags and tracking technologies — ensuring those technologies fire only when and where consent has been granted

• Detection of pre-consent script execution and unauthorized tracking activity the moment it occurs

• Automated jurisdictional mapping across applicable regulations, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, LGPD, PDPA, POPIA, PIPEDA and HIPAA

• Continuous generation of jurisdictional audit trails documenting consent activity across all monitored properties, designed to support regulatory inquiries and internal compliance reviews without requiring manual audits

• Real-time alerts to compliance and security operations teams when consent configuration drifts or new violations are detected

DXComply goes beyond consent audit to provide a complete AI-powered privacy compliance solution. DXComply's AI agents continuously discover and inventory every page, script, and data flow processing sensitive user information across an organization's entire web and mobile footprint — inspecting data in motion to detect and block non-compliant data collection, sharing, or exfiltration, and delivering prioritized risk alerts to GRC and SecOps workflows for fast remediation. DXComply is Feroot's solution for managing and enforcing privacy policies at the digital experience layer, providing continuous visibility, automated enforcement, and audit-ready evidence that organizations need to prove compliance every day, not just at audit time.

"Organizations have made significant investments in consent and preference management," Tsarynny said. "DXComply provides the operational layer that validates those investments are working as intended — across every website and mobile app, in every jurisdiction. When consent configuration on a particular page or mobile screen is not functioning correctly, the system identifies the issue so it can be corrected. That directly affects opt-in rates, preference data quality, and the return on existing consent infrastructure."

Maximizing ROI From Consent and Preference Management Investments

DXComply is designed to work alongside existing CMP deployments from vendors including OneTrust, Cookiebot, and TrustArc, extending the value of those investments by providing continuous verification of enforcement across an organization's full digital footprint. By identifying pages and screens where consent configuration is not performing correctly for a given jurisdiction, or where preference signals are not being honored by downstream scripts and tags, organizations can make targeted corrections that improve opt-in rates, strengthen preference data quality, and increase the return on existing consent and preference management infrastructure.

Availability

DXComply with AI-powered consent audit is available now. DXComply is one of three products within the Feroot Digital User Experience Security and Compliance Platform, alongside DXSecure, which provides AI-powered protection against malicious scripts and data exfiltration at the browser and mobile app layer, and PymtGuard, which automates PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance across websites and mobile applications.

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security Inc. provides an AI-powered digital user experience security and compliance platform. The company's products — DXComply, DXSecure, and PymtGuard — protect sensitive user data and automate compliance across websites and mobile applications, supporting more than 50 global regulations, frameworks, and standards, including PCI DSS 4.0.1, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, NIST CSF, and OWASP Top 10. Feroot's platform has scanned more than 1 billion web pages. Customers include Instacart, Reddit, and Gusto. The company received G2's Best Data Privacy Software Product award in 2026. More information is available at www.feroot.com.

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