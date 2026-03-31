Rakuten Viki Announces New Legal Fantasy K-Drama Phantom Lawyer Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom

Phantom Lawyer Poster

Supernatural courtroom drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom draws strong viewership across Southeast Asia on Viki

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, has announced the premiere of its newest legal fantasy Korean drama, Phantom Lawyer , starring Yoo Yeon Seok (Dr. Romantic) and Esom (Taxi Driver).Following its March 13 premiere, the drama has gained early momentum across Southeast Asia, dominating Viki’s regional charts at No. 1 from its premiere week. Among viewers, the show currently holds a 9.6/10 rating from more than 700 reviews.In the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok—known for his charismatic role in Hospital Playlist and When the Phone Rings—takes on a strikingly different character as Shin Yi Rang, a timid and clumsy lawyer who unexpectedly gains the ability to see ghosts as he moves into his new office previously owned by a shaman. Upon discovering a mysterious incense stick that grants him the ability to communicate with– and be possessed by restless spirits seeking justice– Shin Yi Rang finds himself tangled in a series of chaotic and comedic situations.Working alongside elite lawyer Han Na Hyun (played by Esom), who initially remains skeptical of Yi Rang’s supernatural claims, the pair gradually build a strong partnership as they begin to take on cases tied to the unresolved grievances of lingering souls. Their evolving dynamic becomes central to the story as they combine legal strategy with unconventional methods to uncover hidden truths. Each case they take on reveals hidden perspectives behind crimes, conflicts, and personal struggles, expanding the drama beyond a traditional courtroom narrative.The drama has also drawn attention for Yoo Yeon Seok’s on-screen transformation, including scenes where the actor appears in a female hanbok, makeup, and dancing to K-pop girl group songs– highlighting not only the actor’s versatility, but the character’s unpredictable nature. In a recent SBS interview, Yoo shared that he was excited for audiences to see a new side of his acting through the role, building anticipation for Shin Yi Rang’s multiple personalities.Blending legal drama with supernatural mystery, the series explores themes of redemption, unresolved stories, and the pursuit of justice from unexpected sources. By combining emotional, character-driven storytelling with suspenseful investigations, Phantom Lawyer offers a fresh take on the legal genre while balancing fantasy, drama, and comedy to resonate with audiences across Southeast Asia.Yoo Yeon Seok’s comedic transformation and Esom’s charismatic presence is now live in action, with the latest episodes of Phantom Lawyer available on Viki to viewers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

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