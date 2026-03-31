Chopin Law Firm Partners with Kids4Good NOLA to Fight Youth Hunger with End-of-School-Year Food Drive

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chopin Law Firm is proud to announce its partnership with Kids4Good NOLA to host an End-of-the-School-Year Food Drive, aimed at supporting children and families facing food insecurity across the New Orleans community.

Taking place from April 1 through April 30, the initiative invites community members to donate non-perishable food items at Chopin Law Firm’s office, located at 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1550, New Orleans, LA. To amplify the impact, Chopin Law Firm will match all donated items, helping provide even more resources to families in need.

For many children, school meals are a reliable source of daily nutrition. As the school year ends, access to these meals becomes limited, leaving many families struggling to fill the gap.

“This food drive is about stepping up for our community when it matters most,” said a representative from Chopin Law Firm. “We believe no child should go hungry, and together with Kids4Good NOLA, we’re committed to making a real difference.”

How You Can Help

Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, including:

Suggested Donation Items:

-Canned goods (soup, beans, vegetables, tuna, chicken)

-Boxed macaroni and pasta with jarred sauce

-Ramen noodles and instant mashed potatoes

-Applesauce, fruit cups, and crackers

-Peanut butter, syrup, and honey

-Cereal, oatmeal, grits, and granola bars

-Juice boxes, popcorn, chips, and fruit snacks

-Baby food

Donation Tips:

-Choose pop-top cans when possible

-Avoid glass containers

-Select low-sodium and low-sugar options

-Ensure all items are unopened and not expired

Every donation counts and with Chopin Law Firm matching contributions, each item goes twice as far in helping local families.

This initiative reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the well-being of the New Orleans community beyond the courtroom.

Chopin Law Firm encourages individuals, families, and local businesses to participate in this meaningful effort. Whether you donate a few items or organize a larger contribution, your support can help ensure that no child goes without food.

Drop off donations anytime between April 1 and April 30 at Chopin Law Firm.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families recover after serious accidents. With a strong commitment to the community, the firm not only advocates for injury victims but also actively supports local initiatives that improve lives.

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