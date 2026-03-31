Premier Health Solutions Ranks 112 on Inc. Magazine’s 2026 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Premier Health Solutions on the Inc. Southwest Regionals List

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent.

We’re honored to be included on the Inc. Regionals list again alongside so many growing companies in the Southwest and proud to be #2 in the Texas Insurance market.” — Brian Duly, Co-Founder of Premier Health Solutions

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Premier Health Solutions has been ranked No. 112 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“We’re honored to be included on the Inc. Regionals list again alongside so many growing companies in the Southwest and proud to be #2 in the Texas Insurance market,” said Brian Duly, Co-Founder of Premier Health Solutions. “Every day, our team is focused on making health benefits easier to understand and manage, from supporting our partners to helping members navigate their coverage with confidence. This recognition reflects that work and the trust our clients place in us, and it’s especially meaningful to see that growth continue in a challenging environment.”Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Premier Health SolutionsPremier Health Solutions is a Third-Party Administrator that supports health and supplemental benefit programs across the United States. Founded in 2012, the company was built to handle the operational work that happens before and after someone enrolls in coverage. That includes building affordable programs, billing, administration, and ongoing member support. Learn more at https://premierhsllc.com More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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