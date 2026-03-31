AI-native Go-to-Market Platform for Every Growing Business AI-native Go-to-Market Platform for Every Growing Business Go to Market 10x Faster

Frank AI - Sales Manager brings contextual AI directly into planning, campaign, and conversion workflows for growing businesses.

Frank AI - Sales Manager is designed to help customers make better Go-to-Market decisions, produce stronger work faster, and stay inside real workflows and not bounce between disconnected tools.” — Thomas Allan Knapp

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrikeZone Growth Inc. today announced that Frank AI - Sales Manager is a core part of the StrikeZone platform launching publicly on March 31, 2026.Frank AI - Sales Manager is designed to work inside the user’s Go-to-Market workflows rather than as a detached chat feature. The goal is practical leverage for growing businesses: better targeting, sharper messaging, clearer next steps, faster campaign development, and more consistent execution around the work that creates SQL meetings. Features include WakeUp Frank inside GTM workflows and loops helps avoid out-of-context plain AI assistants. Frank AI also works in "window-panes" feature mode, which allows customers to utilize Frank AI in-context and see the Builder products side-by-side.Within StrikeZone, Frank AI - Sales Manager supports Go-to-Market planning, ICP and buyer-persona work, campaign-building tasks, and conversion-focused analysis. That gives SMB teams and growing businesses more operating capacity without requiring more headcount or more dependence on outside specialists.“Frank AI is not a disconnected AI feature,” said Thomas Allan Knapp, Founder & CEO of StrikeZone Growth Inc. “Frank is AI-native designed to help customers make better Go-to-Market decisions, produce stronger work faster, and stay inside a real workflow instead of bouncing between disconnected tools.”The related manual outreach motion for this angle also spans priority markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, and India.About StrikeZoneStrikeZone is an AI-native Go-to-Market platform for SMB teams that connects planning, campaign building, conversion analytics, and lead-to-meeting workflows into one repeatable loop. Teams use StrikeZone to go to market 10X faster, build campaigns, convert leads into SQL meetings, reduce agency dependency, and activate contextual Frank AI throughout the workflow while integrating with the CRM and marketing automation systems they already use.Media ContactThomas Allan KnappFounder & CEOStrikeZone Growth Inc.251 Little Falls DriveWilmington, Delaware 19808free.sz24.ai

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