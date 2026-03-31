Zouk Los Angeles Celebrates First Anniversary, Maintaining Position as Leading Los Angeles Nightlife Destination

The luxury nightclub by Zouk Group and sbe defines a new era of LA nightlife with premier hospitality and programming by top artists

Celebrating our first year of Zouk Los Angeles alongside my dear friend Hui and the Zouk Group is a tremendous milestone.” — Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO, sbe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zouk Los Angeles celebrates its first year anniversary, maintaining itself as the leading global nightlife brand in LA. Zouk Los Angeles is the culmination of two of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms, Zouk Group and sbe, who collaborated to disrupt the LA nightlife landscape with Zouk Los Angeles, an unparalleled landmark nightclub space located in the heart of West Hollywood. From Don Toliver to Justin Bieber to The Chainsmokers, Zouk LA continues to welcome world renown, in-demand music artists and DJs week after week, layered with exclusive celebrity events and coveted cultural programming.

Zouk Los Angeles is a luxury nightlife destination in the heart of West Hollywood, born from a partnership between Singapore’s global lifestyle visionaries Zouk Group and Los Angeles’ very own sbe. Reimagining nightlife through world-class hospitality, impeccable design and production, and high-impact music programming, Zouk LA continues to remain a cultural touchstone as it celebrates its first year.

Hui Lim of Zouk Group debuted the Singaporean institution in partnership with sbe founder and CEO, hospitality industry pioneer Sam Nazarian, in March of 2025, further expanding the brand made known in the U.S first by its Las Vegas outpost, an established strip nightclub hotspot since 2021. Zouk Los Angeles continues to cultivate itself as a world-class nightlife destination in LA, amplifying its guests experience with impeccable design, visual productions, and top level hospitality offerings, as it continues to usher in a new era of nightlife, establishing Zouk Los Angeles as a power house for decades to come. Its high-impact music programming and impressive roster of notable performers across rap, hip-hop, EDM, house, pop, and R&B.

Zouk Los Angeles has welcomed incredible talent that frequent both its Las Vegas nightlife flagship and global venues as well as those relevant on the LA scene, including notables such as TyDolla$ign, Lil Wayne, The Chainsmokers, Travis Scott, PlayBoi Carti, Nelly, Metro Boomin’, Gunna. Private events such as the Grammys 2026 Billboard Power 100 have welcomed music industry leaders such as Clive Davis, Lucian Grainge, Mariah Carey, Diane Warren and Marc Anthony, and celebrities continue to frequent Zouk LA, with names such as Shaboozey, Justin Bieber, Druskii, Chris Brown, David Dobrik, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough and Zoey Deutch at the venue as patrons, celebrating at the LA nightlife escape.

The 16,500 square foot space was designed by designer Christian Schulz and his team at the award-winning boutique design agency Studio Collective. Zouk Los Angeles features a large and extensive full service bar, bar lounge area, VIP tables designed in a stadium seating schematic centered around a dance floor and large-scale DJ booth, an exterior patio lounge, a state-of-the-art sound system, grand-scale LED screens MOTHERSHIP with an impressive, multidimensional ceiling lighting feature reflective of Zouk’s signature ambiance. It also features an adjoining private lounge space that can be used as both an intimate VIP lounge that can double as a green room for artists, with its own entrance, private patio, cocktail bar and DJ booth.

At the core of every Zouk nightclub across the globe lies The Mothership, a marvel of entertainment technology and the pulsating heart of our venues. Engineered to mesmerize, The Mothership represents the zenith of production capabilities, with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems that transform every night into a spectacle of light, sound, and energy.

Hui Lim, Executive Chairman of the global lifestyle visionaries, Zouk Group, comments , “One year in, I couldn’t be more grateful for how Zouk Los Angeles has been embraced. LA is where culture, community, and creativity collide, and it’s been inspiring to see our vision flourish here. From unforgettable nights with friends to industry awards celebrations and exclusive music premieres, Zouk LA has become an entertainment landmark. We’re energized by what’s ahead and excited to continue building alongside Sam Nazarian and sbe as we step into the next chapter together.”

For the past twenty five years, Sam Nazarian and sbe have been at the center of transforming and reimagining the LA nightlife and hospitality scene; building experiences and destinations that have disrupted the industry while simultaneously starting globally-affecting trends.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO, sbe, also adds, “Celebrating our first year of Zouk Los Angeles alongside my dear friend Hui and the Zouk Group is a tremendous milestone. Having spent the last two decades defining LA nightlife, I am incredibly proud of how sbe continues to pioneer and disrupt the culture. We look forward to innovating the nightlife experience even further, cementing Zouk LA as the ultimate destination for Angelenos and visitors alike.”

Zouk Los Angeles is located at 643 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Visit online at zouk.la and follow on social media @zoukla

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