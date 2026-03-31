New Book '7 Primal Wounds' Reveals the Hidden Patterns Driving Relationship Conflict — and How to Break Them

"7 Primal Wounds: Break the Patterns Keeping You Stuck," by Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D., published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of "7 Primal Wounds: Break the Patterns Keeping You Stuck," by Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D. Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D., author of "7 Primal Wounds: Break the Patterns Keeping You Stuck."

There is no quick ‘fix’ to healthy relationships, because you aren’t broken. The mission is to better understand the why behind what you do and relearn how to show up in your relationships.” — Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Couples therapist, speaker, and author Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D., introduces a new framework for understanding relationship dynamics in her latest book, “ 7 Primal Wounds: Break the Patterns Keeping You Stuck .” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available through major book retailers.Drawing on years of clinical experience and client sessions, Johnson presents a model that identifies seven core emotional wounds shaping how individuals think, react, and connect in relationships. The book explores how these patterns develop early in life and continue to influence behavior well into adulthood.In “7 Primal Wounds,” Johnson explains that recurring conflict is rarely about surface-level issues. Instead, it is often driven by deeply embedded beliefs — such as feeling insignificant, inadequate, or undeserving — that operate beneath conscious awareness.“If you’re anywhere near the place I was in, you’ve probably almost completely lost yourself in self-help,” Johnson writes. “You probably still ask why your relationships are filled with dissatisfaction, drama, or emotional hangovers.”Through her PRIMAL Reset, Johnson provides a six-step process to move from unconscious reaction to conscious choice. The framework integrates elements of neuroscience, attachment theory, and practical relationship tools to help readers interrupt cycles of conflict and disconnection. Throughout the book, Johnson combines real-life client scenarios with step-by-step exercises designed to build awareness and create lasting behavioral change.Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D., is a human behavior expert, aviator, and top podcast host known for translating resilience, psychology, and performance into practical transformation. The author of “7 Primal Wounds: Break the Patterns Keeping You Stuck,” she is a licensed psychotherapist with specialization in intimacy, attachment wounds, and relationship dynamics. Johnson is the creator of the 7 Primal Wounds™ framework, a neuroscience-informed model designed to help people identify the unconscious emotional injuries shaping their relationships, self-worth, and decision-making. On her podcast, SkyTalkDoc, she explores resilience, emotional intelligence, and the psychology of human transformation. A passionate aviator, she has flown vintage aircraft across the country and won first place in the 2023 Palms to Pines Air Race flying her 1947 Piper SuperCruiser.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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