StrikeZone Launches AI-native Go-to-Market Platform to Help SMBs Globally

AI-native Go-to-Market Platform for Every Growing Business AI-native Go-to-Market Platform for Every Growing Business Hot/Warm Lead to Meeting Builder

New AI-native Go-to-Market platform launches with Free Forever core, a 30-Day Starter Bonus, and an integration-first model built for growing businesses.

We built StrikeZone so SMB teams can go to market much faster, build stronger campaigns, reduce agency dependency, and activate Frank AI - Sales Manager inside the work itself.” — Thomas Allan Knapp

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrikeZone Growth Inc. today announced the public launch of StrikeZone, the AI-native Go-to-Market platform for SMB teams and every growing business that needs to go to market 10X faster, build campaigns, convert leads into SQL meetings, and reduce dependency on expensive marketing agencies and fragmented tools.StrikeZone connects Go-to-Market planning, campaign building, conversion analytics, and lead-to-meeting workflows into one repeatable operating loop. Rather than forcing growing companies to duct-tape strategy documents, point tools, spreadsheets, agencies, and disconnected AI apps together, the platform is built to help lean teams move from planning to execution with clearer structure and faster output.Frank AI - Sales Manager is embedded throughout that workflow to help teams sharpen messaging, improve targeting, create stronger next steps, and accelerate work inside the platform itself. StrikeZone’s product direction is built around a practical idea: AI matters when it is operationalized inside real workflows, not when it sits off to the side as a disconnected novelty.StrikeZone is also designed to protect and extend the systems customers already use. The platform integrates with the CRM and marketing automation systems growing businesses already rely on, with HubSpot and Zoho as the first public connector priorities. This lets customers modernize execution without a rip-and-replace motion.To lower adoption friction, StrikeZone is entering the market with a Free Forever core and a 30-Day Starter Bonus for newly activated organizations. That launch structure is intended to help growing teams experience the platform in a real operating environment before deciding how far to expand.“Most growing businesses do not need more disconnected software. They need a practical Go-to-Market platform that helps them turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable meetings,” said Thomas Allan Knapp, Founder & CEO of StrikeZone Growth Inc. “We built StrikeZone so SMB teams can go to market much faster, build stronger campaigns, reduce agency dependency, and activate Frank AI - Sales Manager inside the work itself.”StrikeZone is built for founder-led teams, lean revenue teams, consultants, agencies, and operators across low-tech, mid-tech, and high-tech industries that want a clearer, faster path from planning to campaigns to SQL meetings.The launch communications and follow-through plan for StrikeZone spans priority markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, and India.About StrikeZoneStrikeZone is an AI-native Go-to-Market platform for SMB teams that connects planning, campaign building, conversion analytics, and lead-to-meeting workflows into one repeatable loop. Teams use StrikeZone to go to market 10X faster, build campaigns, convert leads into SQL meetings, reduce agency dependency, and activate contextual Frank AI throughout the workflow while integrating with the CRM and marketing automation systems they already use.Media ContactThomas Allan KnappFounder & CEOStrikeZone Growth Inc.251 Little Falls DriveWilmington, Delaware 19808thomas@sz24.io or thomas@sz24.aifree.sz24.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.