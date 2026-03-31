Inc. Names Foundry512 to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Inc Names Foundry512 to Fastest Growing Private Companies List

Recognition reflects strong regional growth as agencies face increasing pressure to tie marketing investment to business performance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. today announced that Foundry512 has been ranked on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.An extension of the national Inc. 5000, the Regionals list offers a data-driven view of the independent businesses contributing to economic growth across the Southwest. Companies included in this year’s ranking demonstrated strong revenue expansion during a period defined by inflation, supply chain disruption, and continued market uncertainty.Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 companies on the list achieved a median growth rate of 79 percent, collectively adding 9,633 jobs and contributing $5.2 billion to the regional economy.“Earning a place on the Inc. Regionals list reflects the strength of the system we’ve built across strategy, media, and creative,” said Aaron Henry, Founder and President at Foundry512. “As advertising becomes more complex, the ability for ad agencies to connect investment decisions to measurable business outcomes is becoming a defining factor for growth.”The recognition comes as agencies face increased scrutiny around performance, with clients placing greater emphasis on accountability, attribution and long-term efficiency. In that environment, growth is increasingly tied to an agency’s ability to integrate strategy, creative and media into a more cohesive operating model.Foundry512 has positioned its approach around that integration, combining relationship-driven strategy with predictive modeling and media execution to support more disciplined marketing investment decisions. The company’s expansion into areas such as data science and advanced attribution reflects broader shifts in how agencies are being evaluated, particularly as brands look for clearer visibility into what is driving incremental growth.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn’t just persevere—they adapted and continued to scale. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and key contributors to their regional economies.”ABOUT COMPANYFoundry512 is an advertising agency specializing in data-driven strategies with integrated media and creative services. Through its intelligence platform, the agency applies advanced technology and strategic storytelling to craft campaigns that foster brand equity and drive growth. With offices in Austin and New York, Foundry512 serves clients across retail, CPG, healthcare, and eCommerce. Learn more at foundry512.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future of business. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates and elevates a community of innovators and growth-focused leaders. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Fast Company. More information is available at www.inc.com

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