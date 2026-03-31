TAG Gallery features the work of Rasoul Fadavi, Karen Fiorito, and Andrew Henning, CAL's 'Shadows' & TAG's 'Fire'

TAG April Exhibitions TAG Photography CALL TAG Artists present FIRE

Exhibitions reveal the psychological weight of the human form, the reclamation of marginalized histories and the nostalgic beauty of L.A.s' shifting landscape

I am most interested in scenes that contain unexpected beauty. Scenes that celebrate the past, tapping into the comfort of nostalgia while also acknowledging the brutality of progress.” — Andrew Henning

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXHIBITION DATES: Wednesday, March 25 - Friday, April 17 ARTISTS TALK Sunday, April 12 from 1 - 3 pmRasoul Fadavi is an Iranian-American ﬁgurative artist whose work explores the emotional and psychological weight carried by the human body. Grounded in classical training and informed by contemporary expression, his practice emphasizes strong value relationships, simpliﬁed form, and expressive anatomy. Shaped by themes of exile, memory, and resilience, Fadavi uses the human ﬁgure as a vessel for silence, pressure, and transformation. His work translates personal experience into universal emotional presence-quiet, restrained, and deeply human. He holds an MFA from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and lives and works in Los Angeles.The Weight of the Unsaid reﬂects the silent forces we carry—personal, social, and historical. These works are not narratives but confrontations: an invitation to feel what is present, yet rarely voiced.Karen Fiorito is an activist, artist and curator residing in Southern California. Her artwork has been exhibited internationally and featured in major publications such as Art in America, Hyperallergic, Art Forum and ArtNews and featured in such books as American Women Artists in Wartime, Paper Politics: Socially Engaged Printmaking Today and The Design of Dissent. Fiorito has received grants from Change, Inc., the Pufﬁn Foundation, the Pollination Project, A Well Fed World and LUSH Cosmetics for her public art projects, including the billboard campaign ‘Got Drought?’ which toured the US and South Africa from 2015 - 2021. She has curated art exhibitions, including a collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the U.S. Forest Service, the Center for the Study of Political Graphics and Self Help Graphics. She is the National Chair of the Los Angeles Printmaking Society (LAPS), a member of the California Society of Printmakers (CSP) and a Board member at The Artists Gallery ( TAG ).Reclaiming Narratives is a dual concept solo show consisting of two ongoing - but related - bodies of work: “Herstory” and “Sacred Beings.” Each body of work aspires to take ownership of personal or collective stories, challenging imposed, limiting, or false narratives and, in many cases, anchoring that story in a deeper sense of spiritual or "sacred" identity. This process of moving from passive subject to the active author fosters, heals, and honors history, particularly within the contexts of marginalization and trauma.Andrew Henning is a Los Angeles based painter and Art Educator. Born in Los Angeles, he takes inspiration from the beauty that exists within the chaos of city-life, interplay between fabricated structures with the natural environment, old and new, light and time. There is a peaceful solitude and reﬂection on impermanence that resonate throughout the cityscapes, encouraging viewers to pause and connect with the frozen moments and consider the forces which created them. Solitude and connection often occupy the same space. Henning works from life and photographs, interpreting scenes and emphasizing characteristics, adding objects, people or lighting elements that enhance the narrative aspect of the work.Passing By LA can be stylistically disjointed. For me, this forms a unique aesthetic mirroring the individuality of the inhabitants. Los Angeles, as an organism, is always under construction, being edited and revised, adapting and evolving. Buildings, cars, people, objects, signs, all work together to form a mood or personality. While I include familiar motifs like palm trees in the golden hour, or urban architecture with glimmering hills in the distance, I am most interested in scenes that contain unexpected beauty. Scenes that celebrate the past, tapping into the comfort of nostalgia while also acknowledging the brutality of progress.CAL presents Shadows . There are none, without Light. Shadows tell of the unseen, yet of things that exist. Show us the Unseen-But-Known: the suspense that builds, the lazy, languid afternoon in long shadow, the shadow-self, veiled, or revealed to us; the secrets that await. Show us, ourselves.Juror Shana Nys DambrotShana Nys Dambrot is an art critic, curator, and author based in Downtown LA. She is the writer and co-founder of 13ThingsLA—a weekly Substack of curated exhibition reviews and art event recommendations in Los Angeles. Formerly the Arts Editor at the L.A. Weekly, her work appears in the Village Voice, Flaunt, WhiteHot, Alta Journal, Music Connection, Palm Springs Life, and other culture publications.TAG Artists Present FIRE, a visual conversation surrounding one of humanity’s most primal forces - varied in medium and interpretation.TAG PHOTOGRAPHY CALL - Submission deadline is April 5"Photography Unveiled"Exhibition Dates are: April 22 - May 15Gallery Reception & Awards Ceremony, Saturday, April 25, 2026 5 to 8 PMBest of Show - Solo Show in the Lazarus Galley at TAG and 3 Honorable MentionsJURORS: ERIC M. RENARD & JOE DOHERTYThe Artist Gallery (TAG), Los Angeles' is planning a groundbreaking exhibition designed to showcase the vision of photographers. Our first Photography only call for entry will have no thematic restriction, where your most compelling and accomplished photographic artworks are invited to take center stage. This is your opportunity to present your absolute best, to share the images that speak most profoundly to your artistic soul, and to connect with a diverse and discerning audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.